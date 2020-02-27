James Keatings gets green light to play in Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup final after winning second SFA appeal

Striker's first appeal was thrown out before being re-assessed

Inverness forward James Keatings is free to play in the Tunnocks Caramel Wafer Cup final after winning his second appeal against his yellow card for diving.

Keatings lost his first appeal having been sent off in the semi-final victory over Rangers Colts after receiving a second yellow card.

After an outcry and with footage showing the striker had clearly been fouled, the Scottish Football Association declared the appeal outcome invalid after a member of the three-person panel admitted failing to study all of the evidence.

A second hearing was convened and Keatings has had his yellow card rescinded, leaving him free to face Raith Rovers in the final.