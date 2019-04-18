Jack Ross dismisses Scotland link as he insists focus is on Sunderland

Jack Ross has played down speculation linking him with the Scotland job, insisting that he is fully focused on the task in hand at the Stadium of Light.

The former St Mirren boss has led the Black Cats to third in England's League One and the final of the Checkatrade Trophy, and has also been linked with the West Bromwich Albion job.

The Baggies are still to appoint a permanent successor to Darren Moore and will wait until the summer before choosing their man.

But speaking to The Scotsman's sister title the Sunderland Echo, Ross insisted he hadn't read anything this week.

"I'm trying to be clear-headed about what we're trying to do [at Sunderland]", he added.

“I’ve said time and time again how much I enjoy this job, and also how much I’ve still got to do within it.

“For however long I’m here, that’s what I’ll be focused on, and my commitment to the job I’ve got to do here hasn’t changed.

"That’s the only thing I’m focused on and there’s still an awful lot of things I want to achieve at Sunderland Football Club.”

Ross joined Sunderland on a two-year deal in May 2018 after leading St Mirren to the Scottish Championship title and picking up the PFA Scotland Manager of the Year award.

He has taken charge of 53 Sunderland matches, winning 28, drawing 20 and losing just five.