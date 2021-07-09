Unless you live on the moon, you can’t fail to have noticed that the final of the European Championships will take place this weekend.

Millions upon millions of viewers have watched each game throughout the tournament, with viewing figures rising with each passing stage of the tournament, as both BBC and ITV share broadcasting duties throughout Euro 2020.

The final, which will be hosted at London’s Wembley Stadium, sees home nation England in their first major tournament final since 1966 as they face Roberto Mancini’s Italy in front of a crowd that could host as many as 67,000 spectators, including a host of famous faces.

ITV's pundit panel. Photo credit ITV.

The Three Lions have saw off old rivals Germany, Ukraine and Denmark in the knockout stages of the competition, with Harry Kane’s extra time goal against Denmark on Wednesday sealing his side’s place in the European Championships for the first time ever. Italy, on the other hand, have beaten Austria and much fancied Belgium in the knockout rounds, before they booked their place in the final of the tournament with a penalty shoot out victory over Luis Enrique’s Spain earlier in the week.

Spare tickets for the game are reaching prices as high as £6,000, as England fans across the country scramble for last minute tickets to the showcase final.

However, with Covid-19 restrictions meaning the stadium is unable to reach full capacity, many across the nation will be forced to tune in to BBC or ITV, with the final broadcast live on both channels.

Calls for the loveable duo of Clive Tyldesley and Ally McCoist and the increasingly popular Emma Hayes look to have fallen on deaf ears with broadcasters though, with both BBC and ITV confirming their full list of commentators and pundits for the final.

Will Harry Kane captain England to their first major tournament victory since 1966? (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Who are the pundits for Italy vs England at Euro 2020?

As attested to above, both BBC and ITV will be showing the game live, as is customary for major tournament finals. Coverage will begin at 7pm on both channels.

On the BBC, it has been confirmed the coverage of the game will be hosted by Match of the Day presenter and former England marksman Gary Lineker. He is set to be flanked by former Three Lions icons Alan Shearer and Rio Ferdinand, with former European Championship winner Jurgen Klinsmann completing the line up for the BBC.

For ITV, the pundit panel is yet to be confirmed, but it will be Mark Pougatch hosting the show, whilst he expected to be flanked by England former England internationals Gary Neville and Ian Wright flanked by the outspoken former Sunderland manager Roy Keane.

Who are the commentators for Italy vs England at Euro 2020?

BBC have confirmed that their co-commentary duo will be the regular voice of Guy Mowbray and alongside regular co-commentator and former England midfielder Jermaine Jenas.