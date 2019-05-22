Inverness CT say Dundee approach for John Robertson was ‘entirely unsolicited’

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have confirmed John Robertson was approached by Dundee regarding their vacant managerial position, a move they say was “entirely unsolicited and...entirely unwelcome.”

The Championship club released a statement on Wednesday afternoon confirming that an approach had been made to Caley boss Robertson, but that he had “no desire or intention to speak to Dundee FC.”

The statement says: “The club can confirm that Manager John Robertson was directly approached by Dundee FC on Saturday evening. Within minutes of this approach, John notified the club and confirmed to our CEO that he had no desire or intention to speak to Dundee FC about their vacant Managerial position.

“He did not reply to, nor acknowledge this approach. To be 100% clear, this approach from Dundee FC was entirely unsolicited and given that it was less than 24 hours after a draining Premiership Play-Off Semi- Final defeat, entirely unwelcome.

“The club itself was not formally contacted by Dundee FC until late Sunday afternoon, when a senior member of our club staff was spoken to by the DFC club secretary. Following this phone call, he received an e-mail formally asking for permission to speak to John with regards the vacant Managerial position at Dens Park.

“The member of staff contacted our CEO immediately, at which point and with knowledge of the previous day’s direct approach, he immediately contacted and denied DFC permission to have any further contact with our Manager.”

Robertson lead Inverness to third spot in the Championship before losing to Dundee United in the promotion play-off semi-final. Robertson is contracted to the Highland club until the end of season 2020/21.

