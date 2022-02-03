Zak Rudden insists 'no risk' in Dundee move as former club Partick Thistle push for promotion

While the team he has just signed for slipped into the automatic relegation spot on Tuesday night with a 0-0 derby draw at home to Dundee United, the club he left strengthened their bid for promotion as they beat Ayr United 1-0.
But the prospect of Dundee and Thistle trading places at the end of the season isn’t one Rudden will spend much time ruminating over.
The Scotland under-21 international has no regrets over his decision to sign a pre-contract agreement with Dundee which ultimately saw his move from Thistle advanced on transfer deadline-day.
“I am here because I want to take the next step, I didn’t want to wait about and not know what would happen in the last six months (of my contract) if I’d stayed with Thistle,” said Rudden.
“So I took the chance to come to the Premiership now and it’s good to get going. It’s always a bit confusing when you’re in that position and having signed the pre-contract I wanted to get here as soon as possible. It took a while to get it sorted but I am delighted to be here now.
“I owe a lot to Thistle manager Ian McCall, he gave me my start again and got me up and running after I’d been injured.
“I didn’t score for Thistle for a while but he kept me, he trusted me and I have to thank him for that. He’s a big part of the reason I’m here now
“So I was always giving my all when I was at Partick and you never know, they might come up and I will be playing against them next season.”
Rudden had been a long time target of Dundee manager James McPake who first noticed his potential when he played against him.
“I played against the gaffer when I was a young boy,” recalls Rudden. “I was with Rangers and it was a reserve game, he was coming back from injury and I was up against him.
“I don’t think I scored against him, he went off and I think I scored once he was off the pitch!
“He’s been after me for four years so when I spoke to him it was a no-brainer to come here. I had to eventually because he’d tried so many times in the past!
“When a manager tries so hard to get you it means you’re really wanted and that gives you a boost. It makes me feel much better about myself knowing that he’s going to have trust in me.”
Rudden made a lively debut as a substitute in Dundee’s 0-0 draw at home to Dundee United on Tuesday and twice saw efforts cleared off the line.
“I thought I’d scored both times, although with the second one I felt I probably could have done a bit better by going for more power,” he said.
“The team will create chances for me, you saw that already and I should have had at least one.
“I don’t think it’s a risk coming here. I know I made the right choice, one hundred percent.”