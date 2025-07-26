Women's Euros 2025 Prize Money: What will England or Spain earn if they win, is it equal pay
Following another last gasp win for England in the semi-final against Italy, Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses are set to play in yet another major tournament final, with a clash against Spain set to take place in the Women’s Euro 2025 final this Sunday.
Fans have packed stadiums out across Switzerland over the summer, desperate to catch a glimpse of women’s football’s biggest names, with over half-a-million tickets sold during the tournament, alongside huge viewing figures on both the BBC and ITV, with supporters tuning in to catch a glimpse of England’s Chloe Kelly and Spain’s Aitana Bonmati.
A re-run of the Women’s World Cup final two years ago, the Lionesses will look to enact revenge for their 1-0 defeat in Sydney, while also becoming the first England team to win a major tournament on foreign soil.
But how much will they earn if they win the Women’s Euros this summer - and how does it compare to the men’s game? Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this Sunday’s final in Zurich.
When is the final of the Women’s Euros 2025?
The final of the Women’s European Championships 2025 will be held at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland on Sunday 27 July, with kick-off scheduled for 5pm UK time.
As part of the tournament’s closing ceremony, Asturia Quartet will perform the national anthems of the finalists ahead of the game, with the closing ceremony set to be ‘brought to life through a powerful and evocative original score’ composed by acclaimed Italian composer Ludovico Clemente.
There has been eight stadiums used across the tournament, with the final taking place at the 38,512 capacity stadium in Basel.
What is the prize money for the Women's Euro 2025?
The prize pot for the Women’s Euro is the biggest ever in 2025, with national associations and players set to receive record rewards. In 2024, UEFA revealed they had approved a €41million prize money pot. Nations participating in the tournament will receive a participation payment of €1.8million, representing a 156% increase on the figure from the 2022 tournament held in England.
In total, each nation was paid:
Win in the group stage: €100,000
Draw in the group stage: €50,000
Reaching the quarter-finals: €550,000
Reaching the semi-finals: €770,000
This means that, so far, England have been awarded a total of €3,320,00, while Spain have been awarded €3,420,000, prior to the final this weekend.
How much do the winners of Women's Euro 2025 earn? How does it compare to the men’s prize money at Euro 2024?
The nation that win the Women’s Euros 2025 will be awarded a fee of €1.75million in addition to any prize money accrued earlier in the competition. The runners-up will be paid €850,000.
With England having already earned €3,320,000 for their tournament performance, the maximum prize money they will receive is €5,070,000 if they win the tournament - and €4,050,000 should they lose. Spain would land a figure of €5,170,000 if they win Sunday’s final, as they won one extra group game, and €4,150,000 if they lose.
However, it pales in comparison to the money on offer in last year’s men’s tournament, Euro 2024, which saw eventual winners Spain handed a prize pot of €28.25million. In fact, all 24 teams at Euro 2024 received a participating fee of €9.25million alone, which is significantly higher than the total prize money either of the Women’s Euro 2025 finalists will receive for their performance in the entire tournament.
