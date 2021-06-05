Scotland coach Steve Clarke. Picture: SNS

Will this be the starting XI for Scotland's final warm-up match before Euro 2020?

The Scotsman’s predicted Scotland line-up for Sunday’s friendly against Luxembourg

By Craig Fowler
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 3:25 pm
Updated Saturday, 5th June 2021, 3:40 pm

Excitement is building for Scotlnd's Euro 2020 campaign, especially after Wednesday’s impressive 2-2 draw with the Netherlands in the first warm-up friendly for Steve Clarke’s squad.

Not only was it a strong showing against a tournament contender, it was also achieved despite seven players missing the game after John Fleck tested positve for Covid-19.

The midfielder will remain absent for Sunday’s match against Luxembourg, Scotland's final warm-up contest before the Euros begin, but the six other absentees are returning. Those are goalkeeper David Marshall, Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson, Motherwell’s Stephen O’Donnell, the squad’s leading goalscorer John McGinn, Norwich City centre-back Grant Hanley and the man expected to star in attack, Che Adams.

Many of those would likely have started against the Dutch and with their reserves doing such a fine job, this team selection is going to be a tough one for Clarke. Here’s what we reckon...

1. GK - David Marshall

Craig Gordon got his chance against the Netherlands and now Marshall will be given a 90 minutes before the manager makes his final decision on No.1 for the tournament.

2. DRC - Jack Hendry

Had an excellent game against the Dutch and may just have given Clarke pause for thought on whether to start Scott McTominay in the back three as a result. Expect another look.

3. DC - Grant Hanley

The rest of the centre-back corps got a run out on Wednesday while Hanley, who is likely to start the tournament, missed out. Barring injury or illness he's almost certain to start.

4. DLC - Scott McKenna

Kieran Tierney might start to get the preferred back three extra time playing together before the Czech game - but it's more likely he'll be wrapped in cotton wool until then.

