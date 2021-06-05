Will this be the starting XI for Scotland's final warm-up match before Euro 2020?
The Scotsman’s predicted Scotland line-up for Sunday’s friendly against Luxembourg
Excitement is building for Scotlnd's Euro 2020 campaign, especially after Wednesday’s impressive 2-2 draw with the Netherlands in the first warm-up friendly for Steve Clarke’s squad.
Not only was it a strong showing against a tournament contender, it was also achieved despite seven players missing the game after John Fleck tested positve for Covid-19.
The midfielder will remain absent for Sunday’s match against Luxembourg, Scotland's final warm-up contest before the Euros begin, but the six other absentees are returning. Those are goalkeeper David Marshall, Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson, Motherwell’s Stephen O’Donnell, the squad’s leading goalscorer John McGinn, Norwich City centre-back Grant Hanley and the man expected to star in attack, Che Adams.
Many of those would likely have started against the Dutch and with their reserves doing such a fine job, this team selection is going to be a tough one for Clarke. Here’s what we reckon...