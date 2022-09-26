Why Scotland's result against Ukraine is so important - Euro 2024 qualifying, play-off place, financial boost

The team have put themselves in a commanding position to win the group after back-to-back victories over Ukraine and Ireland in the past week.

Completing the job would be a huge result for Scotland on various levels.

What do Scotland need to do to top the group?

It’s simple, win or draw in Krakow against Ukraine.

What are the benefits?

Aside from Nations League B glory? Plenty.

It means Scotland will compete with the continent's elite in League A in the next edition of the competition, which will likely mean some big names coming to Hampden Park.

Scotland face Ukraine on Tuesday night. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

More importantly, it would ensure Clarke’s side are placed in Pot 2 for the Euro 2024 draw. The tournament in Germany will feature 24 teams including the 20 teams who finish first and second in the ten qualifying groups. Being in Pot 2 increases the team's chances of having a more favourable draw and finishing in the top two spots.

If Scotland were to win the Nations League group but fail to reach Euro 2024, they would still have a shot at qualifying through the play-offs.

Who are the teams in Pot 2?

Six have been confirmed: Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, England, France, Wales and, most importantly, Israel. So if there is one reason to make sure the team secures top spot, it’s that!

Other potential pot 2 teams include Czech Republic, Switzerland, Albania, Finland, Iceland, Montenegro, Norway and Serbia.

When is the draw?

Sunday, October 9 is the date for the diary. The draw is being held in Frankfurt and begins at 10am.

What does it mean for the next Nations League?

Scotland would be competing in League A. The teams so far confirmed are: Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Poland. Portugal, Spain.

Austria, England and Wales’ relegation to League B has been confirmed with either Switzerland or Czech Republic joining them.

There are three slots still to be filled.

Is there any financial benefit?

The Scottish FA was guaranteed €1.5million for competing in League B. League winners get “double the payment”, according to ESPN. Of course, reaching League A and if Scotland were handed a draw which featured some of the continent's biggest teams there would be the ticket revenue generated from those games. Reaching the Nations League finals by winning a League A group brings its own financial rewards as well.

What happens if Scotland finishes second?

There is a Pot 2 place up for grabs for the best runner-up in League B due to Germany having qualified automatically for Euro 2024 as hosts.

Because Russia are banned from competing and they were in League B, it will go to the team with the best points total with results against the team who finishes fourth not taken into account. At the moment Scotland are on six points because the six points won against Armenia have been scrubbed. But if Armenia were to beat Ireland and Scotland lost against Ukraine, the team would go to nine points because Armenia jumped above Ireland with a win.