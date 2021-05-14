Why it's unlikely Aberdeen will sign Jay Emmanuel-Thomas this summer

Aberdeen have been credited with an interest in Livingston striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas in Friday’s papers.

By Craig Fowler
Friday, 14th May 2021, 10:26 am
Updated Friday, 14th May 2021, 10:42 am
Livingston striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas is reportedly wanted by Aberdeen. Picture: SNS
After a slow start to his Livingston career following his signing last September, the 30-year-old has picked up form recently, including scoring three goals in his last two matches against the Dons.

However, Aberdeen will be lucky if they’re able to convince the former Bristol City hitman to remain in Scottish football with the player ready to head back to Asia this summer.

After leaving Thai side PTT Rayong, JET was set to sign for a club in China last February before the pandemic put paid to that.

Lions boss David Martindale said earlier this month that, with the riches on offer, it was more than likely the player would head back east this summer.

He said: “He’s looking to get away and I am more than happy to do that. He’ll be away in the summer but I’ve spoke before of him having offers in Asia – China or Thailand – and we only have Jay because of Covid if I am honest.

“He had to come back to the UK because of the pandemic and the wages the big man can earn elsewhere, I wouldn’t keep him here. I wouldn’t do that to him and I won’t even try to do that to him. If he was to go to a club in England or Scotland we would be due a fee but I’m more than happy to do this for the big guy.”

