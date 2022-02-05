Why Dundee United fans were left frustrated as St Johnstone bemoan red card in draw

St. Johnsone manager Callum Davidson and Dundee United boss Tam Courts at McDiarmid Park. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The point earned from the goalless draw with United, moved Saints one point ahead of bottom-of-the-table Dundee in the battle to avoid the drop.

Davidson reckons the 53rd minute sending off of January signing Hallberg wasn’t deserved.

"I'm not happy with the sending off,” he said. I didn't think there was anything in it and I still don't after watching it back," said Davidson.

"If you are going to book players for what Melker did then every player on the pitch is going to get booked.

"For me it is really soft and another disappointing decision against us.

"It could have cost us the three points and it means we lose an important player for the next game.

"I was told it was a tug and then told it was an arm around the neck. I still can't see any of those."

He added: "There were a lot of positives and I have been delighted with the attitude of the boys. There is no lack of spirit and desire.

Despite the draw lifting United into the top six, fans were left frustrated with the team having won just once in their last 11 league games.

"Probably the worst thing that could have happened to us was actually St Johnstone going down to 10 men because they have probably then decided that a point is what they were targeting," manager Tam Courts said.

"I think for the fans when Saints go down to 10 men they are probably thinking here we go, we are going to get the points.

"When they see us having wave after wave of attack and not getting the breakthrough I can totally understand the frustration.

"The frustration is there for me, for the players even more so.

"We now need to make sure we get three points and make sure we get through in the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

"If we do that it will have been a really good fortnight for us."