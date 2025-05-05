It has been a some season for Scotland and its host of highly-rated stars, with a strong contingent of Steve Clarke’s Tartan Army strutting their their stuff in some of Europe’s top divisions.

Scottish internationals are making their mark all across the continent, with Italy welcoming a number of visitors from all over the country this season thanks to the impact of Scott McTominay, Billy Gilmour and Lewis Ferguson in Serie A. Scott McKenna and Oli McBurnie have enjoyed a strong debut campaigns with Las Palmas in La Liga, and John McGinn has led Aston Villa to the quarter-final of the Champions League.

With the profile of Scottish football being rocketing in popularity across Europe, a number of Scotland internationals are now being named as some of the most valuable players in Europe. But which Scottish players currently have the highest reported transfer value?

Here are the top 15 Scottish football players with the highest rated transfer value in 2025, according to popular football statistics site FotMob.

1 . Josh Doig - Sassuolo Despite featuring in numerous Scotland squads, the talented young left-back has yet to make his senior debut for the national team. He's just won the first title of his career by helping Sassuolo take Serie B, earning him a market value of £5.9million. | Getty Images

2 . Ryan Gauld - Vancouver Whitecaps One of the most valuable men in the MLS, the playmaker now plies his trade in the America top flight. His current market value stands at £6million. | Getty Images

3 . Scott McKenna - Las Palmas The big centre-back has enjoyed a positive first season in Gran Canaria, and has saw his value soar as the season has progressed. He has a reported market value of £7.7million. | Getty Images