Scotland failed to secure three points at Hampden Park on Tuesday evening, leaving England and Wales as the only home nations left in Euro 2020.

The Tartan Army, who joined 23 other nations in Euro 2020 earlier this month, qualified for the tournament following a pulsating penalty shoot out win against Serbia in November and, despite the heartache, Scotland learned how to boogie on the big stage once again.

After qualifying in fairytale fashion, Scotland fans will be hoping Steve Clarke’s side can ensure it's not another 23 years until they qualify for another major tournament again.

Scotland will face England for the first time since the pulsating 2-2 draw at Hampden Park in 2017. SNS Group Craig Williamson

Hampden Park will still be part of the competition, however, as it hosts one of the last 16 ties next Tuesday.

However, with the tournament heading into the most intriguing stage of the competition, the knockout stage, who are the bookies tipping to be victorious this year?

The last tournament saw a Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Portugal take home their first ever major trophy and, with some of the world’s biggest stars returning to the world stage, fans are already making their predictions since the tournaments June 11 opener.

Who are the bookies favourites for Euro 2020?

Didier Deschamps France are still favourites despite their shock 1-1 draw with Hungary according to the bookies, with the bookies placing them both at 4/1 favourites to take home the European Championship trophy, though England, previously joint favourites, have fallen to fifth favourites, with odds dropping to 7/1 from 5/1.

Germany and Belgium are both joint third favourites, coming in at 13/2.

Robert Page’s Wales, who have already qualified for the knockout stages, come in at 100/1.

