Where are they now? The Scotland side who defeated Switzerland at Euro 96 – the last time we won a match at a major tournament

When Scotland take on England at Wembley in their second group game of Euro 2020, it’ll be exactly 25 years to the day since the last time they won a match at a major international tournament.

Hopefully their performance – and the result – matches up to the one they received at Villa Park all those years ago. While it ultimately ended in disappointment as a 1-0 win, courtesy of an Ally McCoist thunderbolt, wasn’t enough for them to reach the knockout stages of Euro 96, Craig Brown’s side could be proud of their performance in what turned out to be the latest chapter in our ‘glorious failure’ series.