When are Scotland's World Cup play-offs? What are the dates? How do I get tickets

Scotland will face Ukraine in the play-offs.

Steve Clarke’s men take on the Ukrainians in the semi-finals and, if they win, will take on Wales or Austria in the final.

It means Scotland are just two games away from reaching Qatar 2022 as the excitement builds over the prospect of being at a World Cup for the first time since 1998.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When is the Ukraine match?

Scotland are due to play Ukraine at home on Thursday, March 24, with the kick-off time yet to be decided.

The match will take place at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

What happens if Scotland win?

If Scotland do defeat the Ukrainians, they will then take on the Welsh or the Austrians on Tuesday, March 29.

A draw was made for home advantage for the finalist and that was given to semi-final 2, which is the tie involving Wales and Austria.

Therefore, if Scotland are to make it to the World Cup, they would need to win a one-off tie in either Cardiff or Vienna.

How do I get tickets for the matches?

The Scottish Football Association will announce ticket details in due course for the match.

Hampden holds just under 52,000 people and there is expected to be a high demands for briefs.