When are Scotland's World Cup play-offs? What are the dates? How do I get tickets

Scotland have been paired with Ukraine in the World Cup play-off draw next March.

By Mark Atkinson
Friday, 26th November 2021, 4:34 pm
Updated Friday, 26th November 2021, 4:55 pm
Scotland will face Ukraine in the play-offs.
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Steve Clarke’s men take on the Ukrainians in the semi-finals and, if they win, will take on Wales or Austria in the final.

It means Scotland are just two games away from reaching Qatar 2022 as the excitement builds over the prospect of being at a World Cup for the first time since 1998.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

When is the Ukraine match?

Scotland are due to play Ukraine at home on Thursday, March 24, with the kick-off time yet to be decided.

The match will take place at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

What happens if Scotland win?

If Scotland do defeat the Ukrainians, they will then take on the Welsh or the Austrians on Tuesday, March 29.

A draw was made for home advantage for the finalist and that was given to semi-final 2, which is the tie involving Wales and Austria.

Therefore, if Scotland are to make it to the World Cup, they would need to win a one-off tie in either Cardiff or Vienna.

How do I get tickets for the matches?

The Scottish Football Association will announce ticket details in due course for the match.

Hampden holds just under 52,000 people and there is expected to be a high demands for briefs.

Read More

Read More
World Cup 2022: Scotland learn play-off fate and route to Qatar with potential f...

A message from the Editor: Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

ScotlandSteve ClarkeWalesGlasgow