Today is the day - the Scottish national team will be walking out of the Hampden Park tunnel against Croatia for a chance to make the last 16 of a major tournament for the first time in history in just a matter of hours.

For a generation of Scots, it’s the first time they have been able to witness their side take part in a major international tournament and the excitement is palpable ahead of Euro 2020 as Steve Clarke’s side look to make history and qualify from Group D.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the game.

Scott McTominay celebrates Scotland's qualification for Euro 2020.

When is Scotland vs Croatia?

Where: Hampden Park, Tuesday 22 June 2021, 8pm

The third and final group game for Steve Clarke’s side will see them take on World Cup 2018 runners-up Croatia.

How far will Scotland go in Euro 2020?

It is a do-or-die style crunch match for both sides, but Scotland will crucially have home advantage against the might of Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic and company.

It will be the first time the sides have faced each other in a major tournament, with Scotland only facing the Croats five times in their history. Fans will be hoping for a repeat of a memorable 2-0 win in 2013, a game which saw a Steven Naismith inspired Scotland side produce a magnificent display on the southside of Glasgow.

How can I watch Scotland vs Croatia?

The final group game will be shown on STV/ITV4 and STV Player/ITV Hub.

The coverage begins at 7pm and the show will run through to 10:35pm.

Do Scotland need to beat Croatia?

The short answer is yes.

A Scotland win at Hampden Park will see the national team progress to the latter stages of a major tournament for the first time in their history.

If Clarke’s boys win by any margin, they will finish with four points in Group D, which would secure a path to the knockout stages, though whether they finish in second place or third place will be dependant on the outcome of Czech Republic vs England, which kicks off at the same time at Wembley.

However, a draw or a defeat would see Steve Clarke’s side out of the tournament at the first hurdle.

