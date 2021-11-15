What channel is the Scotland game on? Denmark match info, kick-off time, TV and stream details

There is, however, one final qualifying group game left that could make all the difference with three points against Denmark at Hampden Park this evening guaranteeing top seeding for Steve Clarke’s side for the play-off semi-final in March.

That will be easier said than done as Denmark are the undefeated group winners, however a draw, and even a narrow defeat, may be enough to squeeze Scotland into the seeded pot if results elsewhere go their way. Here’s what you need to know, and when you should be watching.

Match details

Scotland will hope to celebrate a win over Denmark tonight (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Who: Scotland v Denmark

What: FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers – UEFA group F

Where: Hampden Park, Glasgow

When: 7.45pm, Monday, November 15, 2021

Scotland's Grant Hanley after the 2-0 defeat in Denmark in September. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Referee: Alejandro Hernandez (Spain)

How to watch

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event (ch.401) and on the Football channel (ch. 403). Coverage begins at 7pm.

That means the game is also available to stream online via NOW TV or the Sky Go app.

The Denmark squad train at Hampden ahead of tonight's final group fixture. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

BBC Sportscene will also show highlights at 10.35pm on BBC One Scotland and iPlayer.

Where are Scotland in the qualifying group table?

Denmark Played – 9; Won 9; Drawn 0; Lost 0; Goals 30; Against 1; Points 27 Scotland Played – 9; Won 6; Drawn 2; Lost 1; Goals 15; Against 7; Points 20 Israel Played – 9; Won 4; Drawn 1; Lost 4; Goals 20; Against 19; Points 13 Austria Played – 9; Won 4; Drawn 1; Lost 4; Goals 15; Against 16; Points 13 Faroe Is Played – 9; Won 1; Drawn 1; Lost 7; Goals 5; Against 20; Points 4 Moldova Played – 9; Won 0; Drawn 1; Lost 8; Goals 4; Against 26; Points 1

Why does it matter?

Scotland are currently outside the seeding positions for the World Cup play-offs so will require a win to guarantee themselves a home Hampden semi-final against an unseeded nation. The six seeds will be the six best placed group runners-up while the unseeded sides will be the four worst placed group runners-up plus the two nations that qualified via the Nations League. Scotland’s current seeding status can be found HERE

Who will be picked?

What were the scores when Scotland played Denmark before?

Scotland have met Denmark 17 times and have 10 wins to seven losses meaning the sides have never drawn. The more recent record makes for less positive reading with the Danes coming out on top in six of the last eight meetings, including the recent World Cup qualifier in Copenhagen in September which the hosts won 2-0.

Anything else?

Scotland have seven players walking a suspension tightrope this evening. With one booking to their name in qualifying campaign already, if any of Andy Robertson, John McGinn, Billy Gilmour, Che Adams, Jack Hendry, Kevin Nisbet and Stephen O’Donnell pick up another yellow card this evening, they will be suspended for the play-off quarter-final in March. It remains to be seen how this will affect Steve Clarke’s team selection.

Odds

Result: Scotland 9/4, Draw 11/5, Denmark 13/10 (McBookie)

Correct Score: 1-0 Scotland 8/1; 2-0 Scotland 16/1; 1-1 Draw 5/1; 2-1 Denmark 17/2 (SkyBet) .

First Scorer: Che Adams 7/1; Lyndon Dykes 8/1; John McGinn 12/1 (Bet365)