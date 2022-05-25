What channel is Roma v Feyenoord on? Conference League final TV details, live stream, kick-off time.

The tournament was introduced this season as part of the continental club competition structure in Europe, with a focus primarily on extending involvement of clubs from countries who don’t otherwise perform well, or for long, in the two more established competitions – the Champions League and Europa League.

That said, teams from big markets, like the seventh-placed side in the English Premier League, are also admitted as as teams who drop out of the Europa League – much like the Europa League absorbs some of the non-qualifiers and third-placed sides from the Champions League.

Spreading the opportunities has worked, in a way, for organisers with a six-way share of finalists all coming from different countries in each of this month’s showpiece finals.

Roma and Feyenoord will play-off to be the first to lift the Conference League trophy in Albania and here’s how to keep in touch with the action...

Match details

Who: Roma v Feyenoord

What: UEFA Europa Conference League Final

The UEFA Conference League trophy. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Where: Arena Kombëtare, Tirana, Albania

When: Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Kick off 8pm.

How to watch

BT Sport hold the rights to the UEFA Conference League – just as they do the Champions Legue and Europa League. The game will be available to watch on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate from 7.30pm.

BT will also make the game free to watch online via the broadcaster’s Youtube channel and can also be streamed via the BT Sport website and app.

The same will apply for Liverpool v Real Madrid at the weekend in the Champions League final.

Previous meetings?

Two historic names in European football, the teams have only met once – in the Europa League during season 2014-15. After a 1-1 draw Roma took the upper hand and progressed with a 2-1 win.

Roma are seeking their first victory in a UEFA final, having lost their previous two – against Liverpool in the 1984 European Cup and Inter in the 1991 UEFA Cup.

Feyenoord are bidding to make it four wins out of four in major UEFA finals, their first three having brought victories in the 1970 European Cup (v Celtic) and the UEFA Cups of 1974 (v Tottenham Hotspur) and 2002 (v Borussia Dortmund).

Anything else?

Feyenoord put an unbeaten record on the line in Albania, Roma have lost twice during the tournament – both times to Celtic’s conquerors in the competition, Bodo-Glimt.

Jose Mourinho, Roma’s manager, has the chance to complete the UEFA set having won the Champions League and UEFA Cup with Porto, the Europa League at Manchester United and the Champions League with Inter Milan. Mourinho also worked as assistant to Bobby Robson when Barcelona won the (now defunct) European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1997.

Odds

Result: Roma 13/10 (skybet) Draw 12/5 (WillHill) Feyenoord 11/5 (Bet365)

First goalscorer: Tammy Abraham 11/2 (skybet, betway), Luis Sinisterra 10/1 (betway)