'What can I say?' - Barry Ferguson blown away by 'classy, classy operator' in heroic Scotland display vs England

Billy Gilmour. (Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga - Pool/Getty Images)

The Chelsea starlet was handed a first ever start for the Tartan Army by manager Steve Clarke, and gave a stellar account of his credentials as his side battled their way to a vital point that keeps their hopes of qualification for the last 16 alive.

Prior to yesterday’s clash at Wembley, Gilmour had only played 40 minutes for Scotland, split over two friendlies against the Netherlands and Luxembourg in the build up to the tournament.

But Ferguson is in no doubt as to how effectively he announced his arrival on the international stage proper.

Writing in a column for the Daily Record, he said: “What can I say about him [Gilmour]?

“The best way to sum his performance up is that the 20-year-old can’t come out the side now.

“He is just a classy, classy operator. I love watching him and he is on a different level. He was the best player on the park on his debut.

“The stage was set for him and Billy showed everybody what he is all about.

“I hear people say he is going to be a top player. Well he is already a top player.

“Despite it being a massive occasion I was comfortable watching it because I trusted the team and the key to that was that young man in the middle of the park who was keeping it simple, ticking over and dictating the tempo.