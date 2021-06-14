WATCH: The Scotsman's Euro 2020 livestream here

The Scotsman’s Euro 2020 livestream will start from 11am on Monday – just three hours before kick-off in the match between Scotland and the Czech Republic at Hampden Park.

It can be watched on The Scotsman's main website or via The Scotsman's Facebook page.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can watch the recorded event right here at the top of this page.

The Scotsman is launching a new livestream series for the nation's Euro 2020 matches

A one-hour livestream will run on The Scotsman’s website on every one of Scotland’s match days in the tournament’s group stage.

Monday’s livestream event will be hosted by specialist football editor Mark Atkinson.

Live football editor Matthew Elder and football writers Joel Sked and Craig Fowler will complete the panel’s line-up.

The expert team will give their predictions of Scotland’s starting line-up against the Czechs, analysis the tactics for both teams, discuss Scotland’s preparations for the tournament under manager Steve Clarke and debate the nation’s overall prospects in group D.

The Czechs are ever-present at the Euros, having qualified for the past seven championships.

Scotland is also due to play England at Wembley on Friday before they host Croatia on Tuesday week in their final group stage match.

Fowler said of Scotland’s Euros campaign: “Coming into this tournament, I feel like a kid again. For the first time in many years I’m looking at every nation’s projected starting XIs and the majority are guys I’ve never encountered before. The excitement of the unknown is back.”