WATCH: Alan Pattullo discusses Scotland's Wembley goal hopes, Kieran Tierney's fitness and Steve Clarke 'fronting up'

It’s the halfway point of the week between the opening match at Hampden on Monday afternoon and Friday night’s Auld Enemy clash and, like Steve Clarke’s team, our man in Darlington is Wembley-bound.

But before he begins his trip to London, he joined Live Football editor Matthew Elder to report back the latest news from Rockliffe Hall, a discussion with Steve Clarke and all the repercussions from Monday's dampener.

Topics included Kieran Tierney’s fitness struggles and selection prospects, a notable anniversary and how Scotland can expect to score against Gareth Southgate’s side as attention turns to the highly-anticipated match and the possibilities of “a very get-able point” in their qualification quest from Euro 2020 Group D.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke on the touchline during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match at Hampden Park, Glasgow. (Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)