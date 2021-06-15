WATCH: Alan Pattullo and Mark Atkinson discuss Scotland's defeat and what's next for Steve Clarke's men

Alan was at Hampden Park on Monday to witness Steve Clarke’s men get their Euro 2020 campaign underway.

Patrik Schick's brace has put Scotland in a difficult position going forward as they seek qualification from the group stage for the first time ever.

The pair look back at the match and the big talking points, including the manager’s team selection which has got the whole country talking, as well as that wonder goal from Schick which has the whole world talking.

Scotland fans were left disappointed by the result against Czech Republic. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

There is also discussion around individual players such as David Marshall and Billy Gilmour.

With Alan our man in the Scotland camp, he looks ahead to what’s in store for the team over the next 48 hours or so before they head to Wembley on Friday evening in what is an increasingly significant match.

