WATCH: Alan Pattullo and Mark Atkinson discuss Scotland's defeat and what's next for Steve Clarke's men

The Scotsman’s sports editor Mark Atkinson catches up with our Scotland writer Alan Pattullo to pore over the country’s 2-0 defeat to Czech Republic.

By Joel Sked
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 6:30 pm
Updated Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 6:34 pm

Alan was at Hampden Park on Monday to witness Steve Clarke’s men get their Euro 2020 campaign underway.

Patrik Schick's brace has put Scotland in a difficult position going forward as they seek qualification from the group stage for the first time ever.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

The pair look back at the match and the big talking points, including the manager’s team selection which has got the whole country talking, as well as that wonder goal from Schick which has the whole world talking.

Scotland fans were left disappointed by the result against Czech Republic. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

There is also discussion around individual players such as David Marshall and Billy Gilmour.

With Alan our man in the Scotland camp, he looks ahead to what’s in store for the team over the next 48 hours or so before they head to Wembley on Friday evening in what is an increasingly significant match.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription.

Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week.

Subscribe to us today

Read More

Read More
Why Scotland need to go to plan B in the striker department for England showdown
ScotlandSteve ClarkeMark Atkinson