Wanted: A Spanish Gary Mackay - Scots poised for sofa party as Hearts star recalls famed Irish favour

Forget all the recriminations and letters requesting “clarification” and let's focus on the very real prospect of Scotland being safely berthed at another major finals within the next 24 hours.

Spain midfielder Rodri could go from Scottish nemesis to hero (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

"Another" major finals gives the impression this is a regular occurrence. It will be just the second time in 25 years that the men’s team have qualified for such a jamboree. Worth holding the back page for. Hell, worth holding the front.

Another mass television experience to rival the Covid-era sofa party of 2020 may be imminent. At least Scotland were playing that memorable night in Belgrade three years ago even if there was a limited number present watching inside the stadium. Among them were SFA backroom staff, security and three Scottish written journalists, who scrambled to witness history being made despite heavy travel restrictions, like reporters racing to witness the lid being lifted from Tutankhamun’s tomb. It proved worth the effort and risk.

Maybe in another time a corps of Scottish reporters would have been sent to Oslo for this evening’s Group A clash between Norway and Spain to depict the scene. But it's on Viaplay Sports Xtra. Viva Espana! Get the Estrella in the fridge. What's a disallowed goal between old friends?

Hearts midfielder Gary Mackay scored winner against Bulgaria on his Scotland debut to send the Republic of Ireland to their first major finals

While Scotland do ideally want a draw to improve their hopes of finishing top of the section, an away win will also be welcomed. The jeopardy rating is low due to Scotland still having two more games to seal that wretched point in the event of a Norwegian victory tonight, which, with Erling Haaland on the pitch, is always entirely possible.

Strangely, if the Scotland players do secure qualification this evening while sitting watching in their sliders in a Glasgow hotel, it will be the third time that the national side have reached a European Championships final without kicking a ball.

It happened the first-ever time Scotland qualified in 1991 after a draw between Bulgaria and Romania, with the visitors having required a win to overhaul the Scots.

It meant Andy Roxburgh’s side finished top of Group II by one point from Switzerland. Seven days after Scotland completed their campaign with a 4-0 win over San Marino, Roxburgh was, according to The Scotsman, "forced to endure a torturous 90 minutes" watching the concluding match of the section. Romania even squandered a penalty - Gheorghe Hagi of all people - after 20 minutes.

Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton spoke at Gary Mackay's testimonial (Ross Kinnaird/ALLSPORT)

And then in 1995, en route to Euro ’96, an hour before Scotland were due to take on San Marino (again) in their final game, news of a 0-0 draw between Poland and Azerbaijan meant Craig Brown’s team were free of the threat they could finish one of the second-placed sides with the worst record against the first, second and fourth teams in their group. It was complicated back then too.

And so tonight. Of course, the hosts are fighting for their qualification lives while Spain won’t care a whit about Scotland’s major finals ambitions, particularly in light of all the squealing in the aftermath of Scott McTominay’s chalked-off goal. Head coach Luis de la Fuente was growing tired of it by the first question referencing the controversy on Thursday evening. “If it hadn’t been chopped off for offside it would have been chopped for the foul,” he basically said with a disinterested shrug. “And even if it hadn’t been chopped off we’d still have won.”

The shameless self-interest that so characterises the modern game will be on display this evening. We are all McTominay’s grandpa, who found himself starring on social media yesterday pulling on a Spain shirt.

Having complained bitterly about Rodri since his sour reaction to Scotland’s victory over Spain in March and then jeering his every touch in Seville last week, the Tartan Army will happily kiss the feet of the long-limbed midfielder should he score the goal that earns his side a result this evening and simultaneously send Steve Clarke and co to Germany. Gracias, senor.

So who, if anyone, might emerge to represent to Scotland what Gary Mackay is to this day to Republic of Ireland. The former Hearts midfielder still can’t buy a Guinness in Dublin 37 years after scoring the goal against Bulgaria that secured a first-ever major finals appearance for the Irish.

It is also credited with kick-starting their glory era under Jack Charlton. Needing Scotland - who were already out of the qualifying equation - to beat Bulgaria in Sofia, things were not looking good for the Republic of Ireland when it remained goalless with three minutes left. Enter Mackay, just 23-years-old and on as a sub for his international debut.

Shots – or goals – that are heard throughout the land has become a bit of a cliché, but this one most certainly was: from Castlebar to Clonakilty.

“I still get invitations across to Ireland,” says Mackay. “I was invited on Gay Byrne's Late Late Show at the time, while my mates and I were at the last-but-one Scotland qualifier in Dublin (in 2015). Six of us were looked after really well. My mates were happy, because they didn’t have to buy a pint of Guinness either! It is something that does follow you through your career – and your life.”

Charlton even spoke at his testimonial dinner before a game against Everton at Tynecastle in 1991. “And the connection remains, what, over thirty years after I scored the goal,” says Mackay, who was once described as “Ireland’s greatest-living Scotsman”.

If not Rodri, who might become Scotland’s greatest-living Spaniard? Unai Simon might be extra motivated to save a Haaland penalty as a peace offering to Scots for leaving Andy Robertson's arm hanging off his shoulder.

Or the veteran Jesus Navas might recall Champions League nights playing against Rangers and Celtic for Seville and Manchester City, and think, well, why not spread a little joy around.

So many potential storylines, so much potential intrigue. Of course, it could be the dampest of damp squibs. The SFA media certainly won't be releasing footage of the Scotland players drifting away from the TV set as another goal from Haaland makes it Norway 4 Spain 0 to send shivers up Scottish spines.

Norway might well condemn Scotland to another month of torment and a trip to Tbilisi for a fixture against Georgia that would resemble a cup final in a city that, like Seville, has form for delivering a nasty boot in Scottish baws.