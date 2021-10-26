The Rangers legend and former Scotland boss died at the age of 73 after battling illness, it was confirmed today.
Tributes have been pouring in from across the globe as footballing icons and former and current Rangers players and managers paid tribute to one of Scottish footballs most successful managers.
1. "I am absolutely devastated"
"In all that time you were dealing with a man with great moral compass in how he lived his life and the friendship he offered so many people. His contribution to football with Dundee United, Rangers, Scotland, Everton and Man United was immense" - Sir Alex Ferguson.
2. "The best husband, the best father, the best friend"
"I can safely say he was probably the best husband, the best father, the best friend - everything you'd expect in a man. It's a tragic day, I'm absolutely devastated" said a visibly upset Ally McCoist on TalkSport this morning.
3. "An incredible leader"
“Walter was an incredible leader and a very successful manager here at Rangers. I think he epitomised everything that this club stands for." Rangers manager Steven Gerrard paid tribute to Walter Smith.
4. "A Father figure"
"A fantastic man, coach, manager, Father figure and leader to me. I am thankful I had the opportunity to work under your leadership and enjoy many special moments together. A huge loss to the football world and everyone who knew you" - current Rangers midfielder Steven Davis.
