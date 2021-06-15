Chelsea and Scotland star Erin Cuthbert will be hoping to start tonight in Wales. Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group

While the men’s side battle in Euro 2020 back home in Scotland the women’s side look to make it two wins in two in their post-season friendly ties, as they head south to take on Gemma Grainger’s Wales.

However, the side will be looking to end their season on a high with a second win before returning later in the year for the beginning of the 2023 World Cup qualifiers.

Where is Wales v Scotland being played?

Parc y Scarlets, Llanellii in Wales. Home of Welsh Rugby Union sides Scarlets and Llanelli RFC.

What is the latest team news from the Scotland camp?

It was an experimental line-up for McClaren in last week’s 1-0 win over Northern Ireland, as Scotland’s star players Erin Cuthbert, Kim Little and Caroline Weir all started the game on the bench. It’s expected that all three will be restored the starting line-up, while Fiona Brown could also come in the starting XI after an impressive performance as a second half substitute in last week’s win.

Rangers player of the year Brianna Westrup, was rewarded for an excellent season with a full debut in the win, while fellow new caps Leah Eddie and Christy Grimshaw were given an opportunity to impress as late substitutes. Hibs’ star Eddie will be hoping to be given the nod to start the game this evening, though Grimshaw may have to be content with a start on the bench again.

Charlton Atheltic goalkeeper Eartha Cummings will be hoping for a first Scotland start tonight, though faces tough competition from Glasgow City’s Lee Alexander and Rangers’ Jenna Fife for a starting berth.

Previous meetings between Scotland and Wales

Tonight’s game will be the seventh meeting between the teams in the past decade, though it’s the first time they’ve faced each other since 2017 Cyprus Cup, which saw the game end 0-0 before Scotland took the victory in a penalty shoot out.

How can I watch Wales v Scotland?

Live match coverage of Wales v Scotland is available via BBC Sport Wales and on the BBC iPlayer. Kick off is 7.15pm.

