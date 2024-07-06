Euro 2024 has entered the crunch stage of the tournament after moving into the pulsating knockouts. Spain and France are already confirmed in the semi-finals of the competition and await the likes of England, Switzerland, Turkey and the Netherlands in the final.

The Tartan Army headed home after a devastating last-gasp second to Hungary in Stuttgart in the group stage, however, the Scottish invasion on Germany will be remembered for years to come, despite the familiar group stage exit.

France were the team who headed to the tournament as favourites but have been underwhelming, alongside fellow tournament favourites England. So who are the bookies now backing to win the Euros this summer?

Here are the latest betting odds for who will win Euro 2024?

1 . Spain - 7/4 Can the Spanish side return to their glory days of 2012 and win the Euros once again? They're not favourites to lift the trophy after defeating hosts Germany in the quarter finals.

2 . France - 9/4 World Cup runners-up France are next and have a lot of talent across their squad, including captain Kylian Mbappe. Despite scoring just three goals (two own goals and a penalty), they find themselves in the semi-final after defeating Portugal on penalties.

3 . England - 4/1 The Three Lions are joint favourites after their last gasp victory over Slovakia in the last 16. But can they get past Switzerland?