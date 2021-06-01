Scotland will face England for the first time since the pulsating 2-2 draw at Hampden Park in 2017. SNS Group Craig Williamson

Scotland are just under two weeks away from walking out at Hampden Park to take part in a major international tournament for the first time in 23 years, with Steve Clarke’s side set to face Czech Republic in Group D of the European Championship.

The Tartan Army will join the other 23 nations in Euro 2020 this month after they qualified for the tournament following a pulsating penalty shoot out win against Serbia in November that made the whole country boogie.

After qualifying in fairytale fashion, Scotland fans are already dreaming of a memorable summer, and one where they can oust group opponents England, Croatia and Czech Republic to progress to the group stages of a major tournament for the first time in their history.

And what better incentive for the side to progress out of the group stages for the first time than knowing their potential last 16 opponents could face Scotland against a backdrop of a loud, and proud, Hampden Park.

However, who is it the bookies are tipping to be victorious this year? The last tournament saw a Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Portugal take home their first ever major trophy and, with some of the world’s biggest stars returning to the world stage, fans are already making their predictions ahead of the tournaments June 11 opener.

Who are the bookies favourites for Euro 2020?

Didier Deschamps France are the current favourites according to the bookies, with the bookies placing them at 9/2 favourites to take home what would be their third European Championship trophy.

With superstars like Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba likely to feature for the French team this year, they are placed narrowly ahead of Gareth Southgate’s England, who come in at 5/1 odds to win their first trophy in over 50 years.

Belgium, the No one ranked side in the FIFA world rankings, are third favourites with odds of 6/1. Robert Page’s Wales come in at 150/1.

What are the odds on Scotland ahead of the tournament?

Perhaps unsurprisingly Steve Clarke’s side are rank outsiders to win the tournament, with odds of 200/1 to win the competition meaning the bookies feel nations such as Austria, Wales and Finland are more likely to the surprise winners of the tournament. However, you only have to look at Greece’s memorable 2006 campaign to remember anything is possible in football.

Scotland are also seen as outsiders to qualify from Group D, with odds of 11/8.

In terms of Scotland’s Group D games, the odds are as follows:

Scotland vs Czech Republic

Scotland 2/1 – draw 20/1 – Czech Republic 6/4

Scotland vs England

Scotland 9/1 – draw 4/1 – England 3/10

Scotland vs Croatia

Scotland 4/5 – draw 5/2 – Croatia 18/5

Do you think history could repeat itself? Well, if you think Scotland will repeat their 1-0 win at Wembley in 1999, you can have rather big odds of 20/1, while Southampton’s Scottish international Che Adams is 100/1 to take home the golden boot.

All odds are provided by SkyBet and are subject to change at any point.

