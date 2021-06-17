The Scotsman to host Euro 2020 livestream for Scotland v England

An expert panel of The Scotsman’s football writers will debate Scotland’s chances of resurrecting its Euro 2020 campaign with a result against England in Friday night’s eagerly-anticipated match.

By Dale Miller
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 4:45 pm
The Scotsman’s Euro 2020 livestream will start from 1pm in the countdown to the clash at Wembley Stadium. Kick-off is at 8pm.

The livestream can be watched on The Scotsman's main website or via The Scotsman's Facebook page.

You can watch the recorded event right here at the top of this page.

The Scotsman is launching a new livestream series for the nation's Euro 2020 matches

A one-hour livestream will run on The Scotsman’s website on every one of Scotland’s match days in the tournament’s group stage.

Friday’s livestream event will be hosted by specialist football editor Mark Atkinson.

Scotland national team correspondent Alan Pattullo and football writers Barry Anderson and Craig Fowler will complete the panel’s line-up.

Still reeling from a galling 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic in the country’s Euros opener, Scotland will be looking to keep its hopes of advancing beyond the group stage alive against an English side rated as on the tournament’s favourites.

The Scotsman’s expert team will give their predictions of potential changes to Scotland’s starting line-up, discuss the pressure on manager Steve Clarke and keeper David Marshall, and debate whether a tactical change is needed to upset England, which is coming off a solid 1-0 win over Croatia.

Scotland, currently sitting last in Group D, is also due to host Croatia on Tuesday in their final group stage match.

Friday also marks the 25-year anniversary of Scotland’s previous European championship victory – a 1-0 triumph over Switzerland at Birmingham’s Villa Park.

