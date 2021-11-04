The most interesting statistical leaders from the Scottish Premiership so far this season

The aerially dominant Craig Halkett climbs over Tony Watt during a match between Hearts and Motherwell at Tynecastle. Picture: SNS

Shooting

Celtic hero Kyogo Furuhashi is the most accurate striker in the league with an astounding 68.75 per cent success rate in hitting the target. Last year’s leader, ex-Motherwell ace Devante Cole, finished the campaign on 54 per cent.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers pair Connor Goldson and Alfredo Morelos are first and second at headed attempts with 13 and 12, respectively.

Celtic’s David Turnbull is by far and away the leader in attempts from distance. The midfielder has struck 32 of his 43 total shots from outside the area, 12 more than St Mirren striker Eamonn Brophy in second. Turnbull also leads the league in shots alongside Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

Passing

The two men leading the assist chart are both right-backs. James Tavernier is clear out in front with seven. The Rangers captain is followed by Aberdeen’s impressive teenager Calvin Ramsay, who has four.

Barrie McKay leads crossing accuracy with 48.39 per cent, though the Hearts winger only joined the club in early September so doesn’t have as large a sample size. Of those currently in the top 10 for crosses attempted, St Mirren’s Scott Tanser has the best accuracy with 43.66 per cent.

Celtic’s towering Australian playmaker Tom Rogic is first for both through passes attempted and key passes made per 90 minutes.

Carl Starfelt has attempted the most passes in the league (1001), while Celtic team-mate Stephen Welsh is first for accuracy (95.39). Glen Kamara is the highest ranked midfielder for pass accuracy. The Rangers No.8 has a 91.68 success rate thus far.

Defending

St Mirren’s Joe Shaughnessy and Dundee stopper Lee Ashcroft are first and second in two categories. Shaughnessy edges out Ashcroft in shots blocked (19 to 18), while Ashcroft has tallied more interceptions (86 to 80).

St Johnstone’s mouthy midfielder Liam Craig has picked up the most yellow cards with six.

Livingston’s Jack Fitzwater has the most impressive percentage of defensive duels won (79.73 per cent), ahead of more high-profile stoppers like Goldson (79.55), Edinburgh pair Paul Hanlon (78.79) and John Souttar (78.57) and Goldson’s Ibrox team-mate Leon Balogun (75.64).

Craig Halkett is the most aerially dominant player (78.16 per cent). The Hearts man is closely followed by Celtic right-back Anthony Ralston (76.19).

Goalkeeping

Motherwell custodian Liam Kelly is first for both saves and shots faced, but isn’t for goals conceded. That “honour” goes to Dundee’s Adam Legzdins, who is runner-up to Kelly in the other two categories.

No goalkeeper has left his line as much as Livingston’s Max Stryjek (26).

In-form Zander Clark is leading all keepers for prevented goals per 90 minutes with 0.56, which is way in front of Scotland No.1 Craig Gordon and Stryjek, both with 0.21.

Misc

Hibs ace Martin Boyle is the clear leader for attempted one-v-one dribbles with 105, though he trails Hearts winger Josh Ginnelly (11.61), Celtic star Jota (10.24) and team-mate Jamie Murphy (9.67) per 90 minutes.

Combative Motherwell midfielder Callum Slattery is first in both total and per-90 for fouls won so far this campaign. He is also the leader in total fouls conceded. Slattery is also, not surprisingly, the leader in defensive duels contested (121).

Message from the editor