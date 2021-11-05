The 10 best players in the Scottish Premiership through the first round of fixtures

Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates with Jota after scoring in Celtic's victory over Aberdeen earlier this season. Picture: SNS

This list is presented in no particular order…

Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic)

One of the more exciting attackers Scottish football has seen in years. He burst on to the scene following his summer move from the J-League and hasn't looked back. His movement off the ball is simply incredible and allows him to get several quality chances per match.

Jota (Celtic)

A real all-action attacker. Not the type to quietly disappear into the background. He's terrorised Premiership defences since his loan move from Benfica. Great at dribbling, great at crossing and a real goal threat as well. Doesn't get the same hype as Kyogo but has been arguably more productive.

Callum McGregor (Celtic)

After a disappointing 2020/21 campaign by his standards, McGregor is back to his best as the deep-lying playmaker in Ange Postecoglou's 4-3-3 system. His importance to Celtic was underlined in the dramatic dip they endured when he suffered a rare injury earlier this season.

Craig Gordon (Hearts)

Has established himself as Scotland's No.1 and the best keeper in the country, showing last season's excellence wasn't purely the result of dropping down a league. He can be trusted to make a vital save in almost every game.

Beni Baningime (Hearts)

Hearts have controlled the midfield battle in the majority of their fixtures so far and the summer signing from Everton is a big reason why. He's excellent at breaking up play and, while he's not going to create many chances, his composure on the football is a real asset as well.

Charlie Mulgrew (Dundee United)

A terrifically important addition for the Terrors. Mulgrew has improved the United back-line – Ryan Edwards could easily have made this list also – with his experience and leadership, while his ability on the ball has helped evolve the team from the dour outfit under Micky Mellon to a more attractive proposition with Thomas Courts.

Martin Boyle (Hibs)

Hasn't kept up his sparkling early-season form as Hibs have suffered a bit of a dip, but he still deserves to make this list with his seven league goals. His pace and dribbling ability make him a consistent nightmare for any defender.

Calvin Ramsay (Aberdeen)

With Ramsay and Rangers' Nathan Patterson, Scotland's right-back status has suddenly gone from a recognised weak-point to a potential area of strength for the next decade. Even though Aberdeen's form has gone up and down, the teenager has remained excellent. His set-piece deliveries are particularly potent.

Zander Clark (St Johnstone)

Finished last season in excellent form and has continued it into this term. Finally seems to be hitting the potential he's always shown and is consistently making big saves, including single-handedly winning his side's last outing against Dundee United.

James Tavernier (Rangers)

It feels wrong to only include one Rangers player. After all, they're top of the league. But it's been about the collective and their squad depth – the likes of Fashion Sakala, Kemar Roofe, Ianis Hagi, Joe Aribo, Alfredo Morelos, they've all had their moments without doing so consistently. Tavernier, on the other hand, has a whopping seven assists through 11 matches. He's also chipped in with three goals.

