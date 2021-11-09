Steven Gerrard No.1 Aston Villa target, Rangers eye rival's star player, ex-Liverpool ace was close to Celtic move, Aberdeen in contract talks with ace, Craig Gordon in 'massive' cut to join Hearts - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

2. Dons in constant talks with Hedges

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass revealed he has spoken to Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray about Ryan Hedges, but not since the summer. The attacking midfielder remains a target for the Championship club, while Aberdeen are in constant dialogue with his agent over a new deal. Glass said: “I think Ryan feels loved here. I think he’s seeing a team which is built to help him. It gives him a profile. He’s another who can force his way into the international fold with his performances.” (Daily Record)

Photo: SNS Group Paul Devlin