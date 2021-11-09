Steven Gerrard No.1 Aston Villa target, Rangers eye rival's star player, ex-Liverpool ace was close to Celtic move, Aberdeen in contract talks with ace, Craig Gordon in 'massive' cut to join Hearts - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Steve Clarke’s side face a trip to Moldova on Friday before welcoming Denmark to Hampden Park on Monday in the final World Cup qualifying double header of the group stages. Scotland can confirm second place in the group behind Monday's opponents with a win on Friday.
On top of that, the country will be looking to get the results which secures being seeded for the play-off. Doing so will ensure at least one game in Mount Florida as Scotland look to qualify for their first World Cup since France ‘98.
Away from international duty, plenty of interest surrounds Steven Gerrard and Rangers with the Ibrox boss strongly linked with the Aston Villa job with reports of an approach this week.
1. Gerrard wanted by Villa
Aston Villa will make an approach to Rangers to speak to Steven Gerrard about the vacant managerial position at the Premier League club this week. The Liverpool legend has emerged as the Villains No.1 target following the dismissal of Dean Smith. Gerrard, it is reported, would be keen to hear Villa’s proposal if Rangers grant permission. (Daily Mail)
2. Dons in constant talks with Hedges
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass revealed he has spoken to Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray about Ryan Hedges, but not since the summer. The attacking midfielder remains a target for the Championship club, while Aberdeen are in constant dialogue with his agent over a new deal. Glass said: “I think Ryan feels loved here. I think he’s seeing a team which is built to help him. It gives him a profile. He’s another who can force his way into the international fold with his performances.” (Daily Record)
3. Jullien nears return
Christopher Jullien could hand Celtic a huge boost before the end of November. The centre-back hasn’t played since December 2020 when he suffered a knee injury against Dundee United. He could be set to play his first game under Ange Postecoglou with his return to first-team training going well. (Scottish Sun)
4. Clark linked with Rangers
Zander Clark is a possible target for Rangers. The St Johnstone goalkeeper has been one of the most impressive performers in the Premiership this season and has recently earned a recall to the Scotland squad. Clark is out of contract at the end of the campaign and is seen as a possible recruit if Allan McGregor decides to retire at the end of the season. (Daily Record)
