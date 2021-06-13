Steve Clarke has picked his Scotland team to face the Czech Republic in Euro 2020 opener

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has settled on his starting line-up ahead of their Euro 2020 opener.

By Matthew Elder
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 7:10 pm
Scotland manager Steve Clarke pictured departing the team hotel to head back to Glasgow from Rockliffe Hall. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Clarke's squad trained for the final time ahead of the visit of the Czech Republic before returning to Glasgow from their base near Darlington.

And the 57-year-old has admitted he has now decided which 11 players will start the national team’s first match at a major finals in 23 years.

"As you would expect, it's a difficult selection process - 26 players all doing their best in training, a really high level of training," Clarke said.

"A lot of them have done really well for me before in international games. Difficult decisions, but I am paid to make them."

