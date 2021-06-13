Steve Clarke has picked his Scotland team to face the Czech Republic in Euro 2020 opener

Scotland manager Steve Clarke pictured departing the team hotel to head back to Glasgow from Rockliffe Hall. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Clarke's squad trained for the final time ahead of the visit of the Czech Republic before returning to Glasgow from their base near Darlington.

And the 57-year-old has admitted he has now decided which 11 players will start the national team’s first match at a major finals in 23 years.

"As you would expect, it's a difficult selection process - 26 players all doing their best in training, a really high level of training," Clarke said.

"A lot of them have done really well for me before in international games. Difficult decisions, but I am paid to make them."