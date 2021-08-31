St Johnstone captain Jason Kerr 'nearing deadline day exit' from McDiarmid Park

Jason Kerr is nearing a transfer day deadline exit from St Johnstone with Wigan Athletic poised to snap up the defender.

By Craig Fowler
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 5:20 pm
Updated Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 5:20 pm
St Johnstone centre-back Jason Kerr is on the verge of joining Wigan Athletic, according to reports. Picture: SNS
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The Athletic reports Kerr is on the verge of a £500,000 move to the League One side with future additions which could see the fee rise.

The McDiarmid Park captain is in the final year of his contract alongside his fellow defensive partners Jamie McCart and Shaun Rooney, both of whom have attracted interest during the current window.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Kerr lifted the League Cup and Scottish Cup last season in a historic year for the Perth club as Callum Davidson’s men became only the second side outside of the Old Firm to capture both trophies in the same campaign. He was included in the SPFL Premiership Team of the Year for his efforts.

The 24-year-old has made 141 appearances for Saints since breaking through in the 2017-18 season following impressive loan spells at East Fife (twice) and Queen of the South.

Message from the editor

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.