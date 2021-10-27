Significant injury blow for Dundee as club gear up for bottle-of-the-table encounter with Ross County

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne could be out for up to 12 weeks. Picture: SNS

The former Livingston enforcer will not have to require surgery after he was stretchered off in the recent victory over Aberdeen, though he could still be out of action for the rest of 2021.

It’s not the ideal news for manager James McPake as his side get set to welcome Ross County to Dens Park. The Dundee boss is still without striker Alex Jakubiak, who remains on the sidelines following surgery on a dislocated shoulder.

It’s a battle of second bottom against bottom as the hosts look to put seven points between themselves as Malky Mackay’s visitors.

County could have right-back Connor Randall back in their squad after his ankle problem, though on-loan Southampton left-back Jake Vokins is still not ready following his foot injury.

The Dingwall club have no fresh injuries.

