'Serious interest' in Rangers star expected, Celtic star's international boost, 'positive talks' held with Ibrox manager candidate, ex-Aberdeen boss on replacing Gerrard - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Steve Clarke’s men have already qualified for the World Cup play-offs thanks to the 2-0 win over Moldova on Friday night. Now the focus switches to Monday night against Denmark. A draw should ensure a seed but a win would be even better. It would mean the first play-off game takes place at Hampden Park in front of what will surely be a sold-out crowd.

Meanwhile, Rangers’ search for a new manager following Steven Gerrard’s departure to Aston Villa continues to dominate the sport headlines.

One former Ibrox star is strong favourite to take over with a number of other names linked. There is also the speculation as to which Rangers players Gerrard could return for in the January transfer window.

1. Van Bronckhorst very strong favourite for Gers job Giovanni van Bronckhorst is strong odds-on favourite to take over the vacant Rangers job following the departure of Steven Gerrard. Bookmakers have him as 1/7 to be appointed and return to Ibrox having spent time there as a player. (Betfair)

2. Van Bronckhorst talks Van Bronckhorst held "positive talks" with Rangers over the weekend. The Netherlands star was in London for discussions with the Scottish champions' sporting director Ross Wilson leading the search for Steven Gerrard's replacement. Talks with other candidates are also due to take place this weekend. (Sky Sports)

3. McInnes on Rangers opportunity Former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes would be keen on the Rangers job. The former Ibrox midfielder notably turned down the chance to do so before Steven Gerrard took over. He said: "Any manager, including myself, would love that kind of opportunity. But, as I write this, others look to be leading the running, most notably my old teammate Giovanni van Bronckhorst." (Mail on Sunday)

4. Names ruled out However, two names not in the frame for the job are Gennaro Gattuso and McInnes. The former Rangers midfield duo saw their names linked with a return to Ibrox and featured in bookmakers shortlist. Neither are being considered for the position, however. (Sky Sports)