Scottish Transfers Latest: Aaron Ramsey to Rangers, John Souttar, Celtic update, Hibs attacker search, Aberdeen and Dundee United - Scotsman Sport Show

New transfer story has been as big as the one linking Aaron Ramsey with a move to Rangers. The out-of-favour Juventus midfielder, according to reports in Italy, is open to a loan switch to Ibrox ahead of a Premier League return.

The Scottish champions will likely dominate the day with that potential move, as well as a possible offer for John Souttar. The Hearts centre-back missed training this morning ahead of the Edinburgh derby tomorrow. Rangers could increase their previously rejected bid to land the Scotland international ahead of his summer move.

The club are also set to sign Polish 20-year-old Mateusz Zukowski.

Elsewhere, Dundee United have had a busy morning so far with potential ins and outs, while St Johnstone haven’t finished their business it seems as they try to improve the squad to get off the bottom of the table where they currently sit, two points behind rivals Dundee.

The fascination of deadline day is that one move could have a knock-on effect elsewhere.

The Scotsman’s sports editor Mark Atkinson is joined by writer Joel Sked to discuss what has been an ever evolving transfer window so far on deadline day.

As well as Rangers, John Souttar and Dundee United, they look at the latest at Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen and Celtic.

The Scotsman's transfer show. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

For all the latest transfer news and speculation from around the SPFL follow the LIVE BLOG.