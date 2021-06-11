Scottish presenter Jim White, face of transfer deadline day, leaves Sky Sports

Legendary Scottish football presenter Jim White has announced he is leaving Sky Sports after 23 years with the broadcaster.

By Craig Fowler
Friday, 11th June 2021
Jim White says he is leaving Sky Sports to focus on other media opportunities. Picture: Getty
The 59-year-old has been a regular on Sky Sports News since joining the company and became synonymous with their transfer deadline day coverage.

The former Scotsport host, who also works for talkSPORT, says he’s leaving to focus on other media opportunities.

He wrote in a message on Twitter: "After 23 fantastic years, it's time to bid farewell to Sky Sports. After much thought and with a heavy heart I leave Sky Sports News - but what a journey it has been.

"To all the superb producers, assistant producers, directors and floor managers, a massive thank you. To my fellow presenters, thank you.

"Other media challenges lie ahead! Have presented every late shift on every Transfer Deadline Day - thanks for everything Harry [Redknapp]!

"To everyone out there, keep watching the best sports news channel in the business.”

