Scottish presenter Jim White, face of transfer deadline day, leaves Sky Sports

Jim White says he is leaving Sky Sports to focus on other media opportunities. Picture: Getty

The 59-year-old has been a regular on Sky Sports News since joining the company and became synonymous with their transfer deadline day coverage.

The former Scotsport host, who also works for talkSPORT, says he’s leaving to focus on other media opportunities.

He wrote in a message on Twitter: "After 23 fantastic years, it's time to bid farewell to Sky Sports. After much thought and with a heavy heart I leave Sky Sports News - but what a journey it has been.

"To all the superb producers, assistant producers, directors and floor managers, a massive thank you. To my fellow presenters, thank you.

"Other media challenges lie ahead! Have presented every late shift on every Transfer Deadline Day - thanks for everything Harry [Redknapp]!

"To everyone out there, keep watching the best sports news channel in the business.”

