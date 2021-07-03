Scottish friendlies: How Dundee, Dundee Utd, Hearts, Hibs, Livingston and Ross County fared

Dundee United's Nicky Clark completes his hat-trick from the penalty spot.

Nicky Clark bagged a hat-trick for Dundee United in a 4-1 win against Brechin City at Glebe Park, with Peter Pawlett also getting on the scoresheet for the visitors. Iain Davidson scored a consolation for Highland League outfit Brechin.

Hibs were also 4-1 winners, taking down Dunfermline Athletic in a closed-doors match at East Mains. New signing from Inverness Daniel Mackay was among the scorers, with Jamie Murphy, Stephen Bradley and Connor Young also finding the net. Kevin O’Hara was on target for the Pars.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fellow Edinburgh club Hearts also scored four as they defeated Falkirk 4-0 in Largs. Armand Gnanduillet scored twice for Robbie Neilson’s men, with the other efforts coming via former Bairn Stephen Kingsley and an own goal.

Dundee took on Hamilton Accies in a bounce game and ran out 5-0 winners, with new signing Luke McCowan bagging a brace. Lee Ashcroft, Declan McDaid and Alex Jakubiak were also on target at New Douglas Park.

Livingston ran out 3-0 winners at the Tony Macaroni Arena against East Stirlingshire. All the goals came in the first half, with new signings Bruce Anderson and Ayo Obileye netting along with Josh Mullin.

Ross County took down Elgin City 5-0 at Borough Briggs, with their new signing Ross Callachan scoring twice. Jordan White, Dominic Samuel and Matthew Wright were also on target.

Championship clubs were also in action on Saturday. Kilmarnock, fresh from being relegated to the league via the play-offs last season, drew 2-2 at Larne. The Ayrshire club’s goals came via Innes Cameron and Fraser Murray. Partick Thistle overcame East Kilbride 2-1 with strikes from Brian Graham and Gospel Ocholi, while Queen of the South defeated Stranraer 2-1 thanks to goals from Nia Joseph and Lee Connolly. New Raith signing Matej Poplatnik scored an equaliser as the Rovers were held to a 2-2 draw by Queen’s Park, while Alloa and Morton drew 0-0.

Elsewhere, Thomas Orr scored twice as Stenhousemuir won 5-1 at Spartans, Joe McKee was on target as Dumbarton defeat Clydebank 1-0, David Goodwillie scored twice in Clyde’s 3-1 win over Albion Rovers, while Kelty Hearts and Montrose drew 1-1 at Central Park.