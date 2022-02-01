Scottish Football Transfers: Rangers fail in late bid for international, £2m Celtic star's move falls through, Hibs sign Fulham winger, Aaron Ramsey rejected a "number" of offers, Aberdeen sign rival's full-back

Deadline day was, as expected, a very busy one with one particular deal shocking Scottish football with former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey choosing Rangers over a number of other offers, signing a loan deal until the end of the season.

Not only is it a coup for the Scottish champions but it shows the increasing standing of Scottish football with the Welsh star having options in the Premier League. The Ibrox club also added Polish right-back Mateusz Zukowski in what was a hectic day in Govan.

Rangers weren’t the only club who had a busy deadline day with St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin wheeling and dealing, while Hibs left it very late to bring in a winger. Most of the top-flight clubs did some business one way or another but it was a quiet day for the likes of Hearts, Motherwell and Livingston.

Just when you think ‘time for a breather’, you better make it quick with a full round of Scottish Premiership matches across Tuesday and Wednesday. Not just any fixtures but the rescheduled derby fixture card from New Year. Hibs host Hearts, while Dundee United make the short trip to Dundee this evening before Celtic face Rangers on Wednesday night in what could be a huge game in the title race.

1. Rangers fail in Souttar bid Rangers failed with a late bid to land Hearts centre-back John Souttar. The Scotland star had signed a pre-contract agreement to move to Ibrox in the summer. However, he will remain at Tynecastle Park until the end of the season with the Gorgie club rejecting a third bid from the Scottish league leaders. (Various) Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

2. Why Ramsey chose Rangers Aaron Ramsey chose Rangers over a "number" of options. The Welsh international joined the Scottish champions on a loan deal from Juventus in what was the surprise deal of the window. He said: "I had a number of offers on the table, but none matched the magnitude of this club, with European football and the chance to play in front of 50,000 fans every other week." (Various) Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

3. No Ramsey buy option Rangers don't have an option to make the Aaron Ramsey deal permanent. The former Arsenal star is contracted to the Italian giants until the end of next season. There have been various reports as to the wages Ramsey is on at Juventus who will foot the vast majority of his salary while he is at Ibrox. (Scottish Sun) Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

4. Hibs sign winger Hibs made a very late signing with the recruit of Fulham winger Sylvester Jasper. The 20-year-old Bulgarian youth international spent the first half of the season on loan at Colchester United. Described by Hibs as a "quick, tricky winger" who is "good with both feet", the club have an option to make the deal permanent. (The Scotsman) Photo: ANP