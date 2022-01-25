Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers 'target' favours Belgium move, Hibs trio available to leave, Aberdeen target more signings, Ibrox duo to be offered deals, St Johnstone eye EPL midfielder

It has been a hectic market so far with plenty of comings and goings around the cinch Premiership and below. The first two weeks saw top-flight clubs try to get their business done early with the rescheduled winter break allowing them to focus efforts on bringing players in or tweaking their squads.

The 12 clubs returned to action in the middle of the month which has saw the transfer market slow down as they embarked on a busy period on the field with one of four consecutive midweek fixture cards complete.

The second round of midweek Premiership fixtures begins tonight in Paisley as St Mirren host Aberdeen. The Dons know they can jump into third place for 24 hours at least with a win, while their opponents can put themselves in the mix for a top six place with three points.

There are a number of key games taking place on Wednesday. The live game comes from Tynecastle Park where Hearts host Celtic having won the same fixture on the opening weekend of the season. Down at the bottom, St Johnstone and Dundee are embroiled in a relegation battle making their McDiarmid Park showdown a six pointer.

Meanwhile, Hibs travel to Motherwell with just two points separating the sides in fifth and fourth respectively.

1. Allan one of three Hibs players allowed to leave Scott Allan is one of three Hibs players who are allowed to leave this month. The playmaker has been a bit-part player this campaign and is out of contract at the end of the season. He could be allowed to leave for free. Team-mates Melker Hallberg and Sean Mackie are also surplus to requirements at Easter Road. (Scotsman)

2. Interested clubs told to get 'chequebooks' for Livi star Livingston manager David Martindale told English clubs to "get their chequebooks" if they want to sign Jack Fitzwater. The centre-back has been linked with Premier League trio Newcastle United, Watford and Burnley. Martindale said: "That's what we're here for. If this club can get Jack Fitzwater playing that level of football down south, I would be over the moon." (Scotsman)

3. McGinn joins Dundee Dundee have completed the signing of Niall McGinn. The Northern Irishman started just two games for Aberdeen this season. He has signed an 18-month deal and will go into the squad for Wednesday's crucial relegation crunch with St Johnstone. (Daily Record)

4. Skov Olsen favours Belgium move Club Brugge are Andreas Skov Olsen's preferred destination. The Danish international winger has been linked with a switch to Rangers this window, however the Bologna star doesn't appear to be a key target for the Ibrox side. He has interest from Germany and Italy but the two clubs leading the chase are Copenhagen and Brugge, the latter having offered a more attractive package. (Nieuwsblad.be)