What a year of football it was.

Who could have foreseen a year of Covid-19 challenges producing so many iconic sporting moments?

Euro 2020, Scotland taking over London, Scott McTominay’s injury-time winner against Israel, Rangers’ invincible league season and Glasgow City’s record breaking 14th league title in a row – it's really has been a remarkable 12 months for Scottish football.

And while the year ends in the same sad fashion as it began – with empty stands due to coronavirus restrictions – we approach the new year knowing 2021 will be etched into the memory of fans as one of the most exhilarating years in Scottish football history.

Here are 12 of the best photos from a stunning year of sport.

1. The loss of two legends A minutes silence is held in memory of Walter Smith and Bertie Auld as Scotland host Denmark at Hampden Park, on November 15, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland.

2. Double delight St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson celebrates at full time during the Scottish Cup final match between Hibernian and St Johnstone on May 22, 2021.

3. Champions again! Rangers' James Tavernier lifts the Premiership trophy at Ibrox Stadium, on May 15, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland.

4. Back where they belong Hearts' captain Steven Naismith lifts the Championship trophy during a Scottish Championship to celebrate the Tynecastle's club return to the top tier.