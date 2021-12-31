What a year of football it was.
Who could have foreseen a year of Covid-19 challenges producing so many iconic sporting moments?
Euro 2020, Scotland taking over London, Scott McTominay’s injury-time winner against Israel, Rangers’ invincible league season and Glasgow City’s record breaking 14th league title in a row – it's really has been a remarkable 12 months for Scottish football.
And while the year ends in the same sad fashion as it began – with empty stands due to coronavirus restrictions – we approach the new year knowing 2021 will be etched into the memory of fans as one of the most exhilarating years in Scottish football history.
Here are 12 of the best photos from a stunning year of sport.