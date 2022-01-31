Celtic and Hearts made inroads before the New Year with the former announcing a triple signing from the J-League, while the latter added Australian wing-back Nathaniel Atkinson.
It was a portent for a very busy start to the transfer window with Premiership clubs having taken an early winter break due to the restrictions placed on crowds. The rescheduled pause allowed teams to focus on bringing in players they resumed action in the middle of January.
As expected the market slowed down on the top-flight’s return before picking back up again in the final few days.
Now clubs have just a matter of hours to conclude their business for the month. And, despite a number of sides getting plenty of work down early in the window, there is an expectation that this could be a frantic day of transfers.
There will be a focus on Rangers and their pursuit of John Souttar. The Hearts centre-back has signed a pre-contract agreement to join the Ibrox side in the summer but they may return with a second offer to bring the defender in this month, especially having shipped three goals against Ross County.
Across the city, it will likely be about those departing Celtic, while Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen are all likely to be looking at forward players. The Dons will also be looking to hold on to teenage star Calvin Ramsay.
We will have all the latest transfer news and speculation throughout the day.
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 22:52
DONE DEAL: Dennis moves south
After signing Alex Gogic half an hour ago, St Mirren have now confirmed striker Kristian Dennis has moved to Carlisle United.
Raith Rovers make controversial signing
Clyde have confirmed top scorer David Goodwillie has left Broadwood and returned to one of his former clubs, Raith Rovers.
Rumours circulated at the beginning of the month suggesting the Kirkcaldy side could be keen on the striker, but the story was met with a fierce opposition from a section of fans, including prominent supporter and sponsor Val McDermid.
Go for Gogic
Alex Gogic has made the move to St Mirren afterall.
The Cypriot international was believed to be involved in a move taking Jamie McGrath to Hibs that id not transpire at the weekend, but the interest has not waned and the ex-Hamilton midfielder is making the switch to paisley regardless.
St Johnstone swoop for Cardiff man
St Johnstone have got in on the day’s Welsh theme and recruited Tom Sang from Cardiff City.
The 22-year-old can play at right-back or in midfield.
🗣️ In Quotes: Aaron Ramsey joins Rangers
Ross Wilson, Sporting Director
This is a really exciting signing for both Rangers and Aaron. As soon as I was made aware of the opportunity we had to bring Aaron to Rangers around a week ago, we have worked really hard to secure his signature.
Not only is Aaron a world-class player who will play a key role in our team, his level of ability and professional standards will be an inspiration to our existing players. We see Aaron as a leader, a quality player and a wonderful character to bring into our club. I’ve admired his career since his emergence at Cardiff and across Arsenal, Juventus and with Wales. We are all looking forward to working with him closely.
I am thankful to Juventus for their professional approach and discretion. Juventus and Aaron had many significant offers from elsewhere and we are delighted that he has chosen Rangers.
Any agreement we reach has to be within our normal wage model and Aaron’s desire to play here has enabled us to achieve this with Juventus’s cooperation.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Rangers first team manager
As soon as it was mooted as a possibility, I was really keen for us to try everything to get the deal done, and huge credit must go to Ross and to the Board for the work they have put in on this.
I look forward to welcoming Aaron to the training centre tomorrow.
✍️ In Quotes: Aaron Ramsey
Aaron Ramsey, on signing Rangers loan deal
I am really pleased to be joining a club like Rangers, where there is so much to look forward to between now and May.
I had a number of offers on the table, but none matched the magnitude of this club, with European football and the chance to play in front of 50,000 fans every other week.
I have had some fantastic conversations with the manager and Ross Wilson, and I’m really looking forward to working with both of them, and to meeting the supporters.
CONFIRMED
Aaron Ramsey is a Rangers player.
In the biggest transfer coup, certainly of this month, the Welshman has swapped Juventus for Ibrox until the end of the season.
A major deal for the Scottish champions.
Rangers fans are on tenterhooks. Nicola Docherty is on tenterhooks! As the blue half of Glasgow waits for an Aaron Ramsey update the ladies’ defender replied to the latest teaser video from the club showing a montage of Ibrox inside and out...
Welshman on the move
All eyes are on Aaron Ramsey, but his international team-mate Kieffer Moore has just made a move himself - £3.5m from Cardiff City to Bournemouth.
The Cherries have also made a move that will be of interest to Rangers fans - the often-linked winger Siriki Dembele has left Peterborough and move to the south coast on a long-term deal ending that particular recurring rumour. Siriki is the elder brother of Celtic midfielder Karamoko.
Rangers: Aaron Ramsey latest
Two and a half hours to go - will Rangers get the Ramsey deal over the line? It’s looking like it....
Aaron Ramsey pictured at Ibrox as Juventus midfielder arrives to complete Rangers move
Welsh international midfielder Aaron Ramsey has arrived at Ibrox to finalise his surprise deadline-day move to Rangers.
Clinton Morrison, Sky Sports
It’s an unbelievable signing for Rangers. I don’t understand how no Premier League club haven’t taken him - Newcastle need a goalscoring midfielder, why have you not gone for Aaron Ramsey? Why not get him?