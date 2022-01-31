Celtic and Hearts made inroads before the New Year with the former announcing a triple signing from the J-League, while the latter added Australian wing-back Nathaniel Atkinson.
It was a portent for a very busy start to the transfer window with Premiership clubs having taken an early winter break due to the restrictions placed on crowds. The rescheduled pause allowed teams to focus on bringing in players they resumed action in the middle of January.
As expected the market slowed down on the top-flight’s return before picking back up again in the final few days.
Now clubs have just a matter of hours to conclude their business for the month. And, despite a number of sides getting plenty of work down early in the window, there is an expectation that this could be a frantic day of transfers.
There will be a focus on Rangers and their pursuit of John Souttar. The Hearts centre-back has signed a pre-contract agreement to join the Ibrox side in the summer but they may return with a second offer to bring the defender in this month, especially having shipped three goals against Ross County.
Across the city, it will likely be about those departing Celtic, while Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen are all likely to be looking at forward players. The Dons will also be looking to hold on to teenage star Calvin Ramsay.
Defoe heading to Sunderland
The former Rangers striker is set for a return to Sunderland having agreed to leave the Scottish champions earlier this month.
The veteran striker was out of contract at he end of the season.
Rangers favourites to sign Ramsey
Rangers are a possibility for Welsh star Aaron Ramsey, it has been reported.
Now bookmakers have the Ibrox side as odds-on favourites to land the midfielder who is out of favour at Juventus having played just five times this season.
Rangers have been linked with a shock move for Welsh international star Aaron Ramsey.
Rangers near signing
Mateusz Zukowski is in Glasgow ahead of completing his move to Rangers, according to The Athletic.
The 20-year-old right-back will sign in a £500,000 deal from Lechia Gdansk and provide defensive depth.
DONE DEAL: Christian Eriksen to Brentford
It may not be Scottish football, but it is one of the feelgood stories of the window. Brentford have signed Christian Eriksen.
The Danish star collapsed during Euro 2020 but has made his return to football.
Dundee United eye Arsenal starlet
Dundee United are closing in on Arsenal midfielder Tim Akinola.
According to the Courier, the 20-year-old will join on loan until the end of the season.
United have been on the hunt for a midfielder with Jeando Fuchs having departed.
Aaron Ramsey linked with... Rangers
Well, this could be the surprise signing of the January transfer window. A huge name, on a huge contract. Could it happen...
Regan Charles-Cook’s future
The Ross County winger is the Premiership’s top scorer but expect him to stay at Ross County until the summer when his contract expires
Ross County are set to resist any late attempts to sign Regan Charles-Cook on deadline day.
Saints role for Max
Callum Davidson
“He has been one of my best players in training
Ukrainian midfielder Max Kucheriavyi could have a role to play in the second half of the season for St Johnstone.
The 19-year-old was recalled from his loan at Brechin City and has impressed Saints boss Callum Davidson that he could be used in the first-team going forward.
Davidson told Courier Sport: “I think Max could handle the pressure of playing in the first team. His performance levels have been good but it is about making sure we are covered as a team.”
Rangers star worth £20m, says former team-mate
Greg Stewart reckons Rangers star Joe Aribo is worth up to £20million.
The Nigerian has been the club’s best player this campaign and displayed his talent once more in the 3-3 draw with Ross County at the weekend.
Speaking to the Daily Record, Stewart said: “Is he Premier League class? I think so.
“If a top-flight team from down south comes calling it’s difficult to turn them down. For Rangers, it will be hard too considering they only signed him for £300,000.
“But I can’t see them selling him for any less than £15million. Maybe £20m.
“He’s a Nigerian international, a league winner who has played regularly in Europe these last three years.”
The Rumour Mill
A recap of all the latest transfer news heading into deadline day in one handy place...
It has arrived, deadline day in the Scottish Premiership with the January transfer window shutting tonight.