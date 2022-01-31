LiveScottish Football Deadline Day LIVE: Aaron Ramsey nears Rangers move, Hibs want Man City winger, Celtic defender heads out, Dundee want Leicester City right-back, when does Scotland's transfer window shut

The 2022 January transfer window in Scotland has been a hectic and captivating one, even before it opened.

By Joel Sked
Monday, 31st January 2022, 5:14 pm

Celtic and Hearts made inroads before the New Year with the former announcing a triple signing from the J-League, while the latter added Australian wing-back Nathaniel Atkinson.

It was a portent for a very busy start to the transfer window with Premiership clubs having taken an early winter break due to the restrictions placed on crowds. The rescheduled pause allowed teams to focus on bringing in players they resumed action in the middle of January.

As expected the market slowed down on the top-flight’s return before picking back up again in the final few days.

Brandon Barker could return to Hibs. Picture: SNS

Now clubs have just a matter of hours to conclude their business for the month. And, despite a number of sides getting plenty of work down early in the window, there is an expectation that this could be a frantic day of transfers.

There will be a focus on Rangers and their pursuit of John Souttar. The Hearts centre-back has signed a pre-contract agreement to join the Ibrox side in the summer but they may return with a second offer to bring the defender in this month, especially having shipped three goals against Ross County.

Across the city, it will likely be about those departing Celtic, while Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen are all likely to be looking at forward players. The Dons will also be looking to hold on to teenage star Calvin Ramsay.

We will have all the latest transfer news and speculation throughout the day.

Scottish Football deadline day LIVE - all the latest transfer news and speculation from around the SPFL

Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 17:54

Defoe nears Black Cats move

Jermain Defoe is ‘very close’ to a return to Sunderland, according to Sky Sports.

The veteran striker left Rangers earlier this month.

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 17:51

Hauge is a Hibee

Steve Kean explains the background to striker’s move from Norway

Steve Kean explains why Hibs have signed Runar Hauge as Bodo/Glimt winger seals deal

Hibs have completed the signing of Norwegian winger Runar Hauge from Bodo/Glimt.

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 17:46

Rud-Dens Park

Speaking of former Falkirk strikers, Zak Rudden has headed to Dundee early - leaving Partick Thistle ahead of his pre-contract move to Dens Park this summer.

Alex Jakubiak, another ex-Bairn, is heading the other way, according to Glasgow World.

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 17:41

In Quotes

Bad news for Celtic, brilliant news for Rangers, it just shows how those two teams have come on and how big those two clubs are. [Wales could] be playing Scotland in the World Cup qualifier and a Scottish team are trying to give him game time - I don’t think that makes much sense.

Paul Merson, Sky Sports
Monday, 31 January, 2022, 17:38

Rover and out

Blackburn have sanctioned a loan deal for Connor McBride to join Queen’s Park.

The striker spent his formative years at Falkirk but couldn’t quite make the step into the first-team under Peter Houston before moving to Celtic and then on to Ewood Park under former Parkhead boss Tony Mowbray.

McBride also had a spell on loan at Stenhousemuir.

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 17:23

Rangers deal - the background

Rangers’ sporting director Ross Wilson explains the background to the recruitment of Rangers’ only deadline day signing ... so far.

Rangers make first deadline-day signing as Ross Wilson explains deal and scouting network

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst says new signing Mateusz Zukowski can flourish under the guidance of James Tavernier as he becomes the Ibrox captain’s deputy at right-back.

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 17:15

Celtic deal confirmed

Celtic have confirmed the details of the loan deal for Osaze Urhoghide revealed in The Scotsman last night.

The defender is heading to Belgium after just one appearance.

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 17:09

🚦 Busy on Easter Road

Should Ron Gordon be organising a traffic controller on Easter Road this evening? There is plenty happening at Hibs with a Manchester City target potentially coming in ... a first team star potentially leaving AND another potentially staying.

Mark Atkinson has all the latest 👇

Hibs transfers: Man City's Morgan Rogers is No 1 target, Jamie Murphy departure could happen, Scott Allan could stay despite interest

Hibs want to bring in Man City youngster Morgan Rogers before the transfer window closes tonight.

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 16:59

Juventus exit - CONFIRMED

Seems to be a few departures from Turin today an another has been confirmed - it’s NOT the one we’re following in Scotsman HQ.

Tottenham have confirmed the signing of Dejan Kulusevski - their second recruit from the Bianconeri today.

Antonio Conte has also raided Serie A for Rodrigo Bentacur.

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 16:31

Hall gone

Former Motherwell defender Ben Hall has had his contract at Falkirk cancelled by mutual consent.

The Northern Irishman was linked with a return to his homeland this morning.

