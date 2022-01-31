Celtic and Hearts made inroads before the New Year with the former announcing a triple signing from the J-League, while the latter added Australian wing-back Nathaniel Atkinson.

It was a portent for a very busy start to the transfer window with Premiership clubs having taken an early winter break due to the restrictions placed on crowds. The rescheduled pause allowed teams to focus on bringing in players they resumed action in the middle of January.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As expected the market slowed down on the top-flight’s return before picking back up again in the final few days.

Celtic's Osaze Urhoghide is heading to Belgium for the rest of the season. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Now clubs have just a matter of hours to conclude their business for the month. And, despite a number of sides getting plenty of work down early in the window, there is an expectation that this could be a frantic day of transfers.

There will be a focus on Rangers and their pursuit of John Souttar. The Hearts centre-back has signed a pre-contract agreement to join the Ibrox side in the summer but they may return with a second offer to bring the defender in this month, especially having shipped three goals against Ross County.

Across the city, it will likely be about those departing Celtic, while Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen are all likely to be looking at forward players. The Dons will also be looking to hold on to teenage star Calvin Ramsay.