Celtic and Hearts made inroads before the New Year with the former announcing a triple signing from the J-League, while the latter added Australian wing-back Nathaniel Atkinson.
It was a portent for a very busy start to the transfer window with Premiership clubs having taken an early winter break due to the restrictions placed on crowds. The rescheduled pause allowed teams to focus on bringing in players they resumed action in the middle of January.
As expected the market slowed down on the top-flight’s return before picking back up again in the final few days.
Now clubs have just a matter of hours to conclude their business for the month. And, despite a number of sides getting plenty of work down early in the window, there is an expectation that this could be a frantic day of transfers.
There will be a focus on Rangers and their pursuit of John Souttar. The Hearts centre-back has signed a pre-contract agreement to join the Ibrox side in the summer but they may return with a second offer to bring the defender in this month, especially having shipped three goals against Ross County.
Across the city, it will likely be about those departing Celtic, while Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen are all likely to be looking at forward players. The Dons will also be looking to hold on to teenage star Calvin Ramsay.
We will have all the latest transfer news and speculation throughout the day.
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 20:41
Second Celtic loan deal as Aberdeen swoop
Dundee United have completed the loan signing of Tim Akinola from Arsenal.
New Rangers signing Mateusz Zukowski has tweeted his excitement for his new move.
Barca deal - ON
Barcelona are preparing to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer from Arsenal.
Brexit blast
Brexit complexities have scuppered a transfer deal for Dumbarton in cinch League One.
Stevie Farrell had been hoping to bring a Belgian striker to The Rock, but admin - the Dumbarton manager says has been created by the post-Brexit system - will mean the move is delayed beyond the transfer window.
“We were keen to bring the player here and he was equally keen to join,” he told the club website.
The deal may be resurrected in the summer window, but until then, the Sons are turning to loan deals before that deadline passes in a month’s time.
Home for McAtee
James McAtee is not planning on leaving Manchester City on loan this month. The attacking midfielder was linked with a move to several clubs - including Rangers - but with Pep Guardiola keen to keep the youngster in and around the first-team at the Etihad, the teenager has concurred with his manager and looks set to stay put, according to The Athletic.
Donny deal
In England, Manchester United exile Donny van de Beek has joined Frank Lampard at Everton, on loan.
Chelsea have also been credited with an interest in Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele
Cobblers' coup
Dundee United’s homegrown Academy graduate Louis Appere has joined Northampton Town for an undisclosed fee.
🧼 Third bid rejected
It’s a deal that has worked quite a few into a lather this month, but still there is no resolution between Rangers and Hearts over John Souttar.
Here’s the latest after a THIRD bid was made...
John Souttar to Rangers: Hearts 'turn down another bid for defender'
Hearts have turned down yet another bid from Rangers for defender John Souttar.