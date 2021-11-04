Scottish FA fined over Tartan Army national anthem booing prior to Scotland clash

The Scottish FA have been fined 10,000 Swiss francs (roughly £8,000) after home supporters booed the Israeli national anthem during October’s clash at Hampden Park.

By Craig Fowler
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 10:14 am
Updated Thursday, 4th November 2021, 10:46 am
Jubilant Scotland fans celebrate as Steve Clarke's men defeat Israel at Hampden Park in October. Picture: SNS
Scotland won the encounter 3-2 thanks to a Scott McTominay winner in injury-time to put Steve Clarke’s men in pole position to finish second behind group leaders Denmark and win themselves a place in the play-offs for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

But the SFA have been rapped by Fifa after football’s governing body decided the Scottish fans breached disciplinary procedures with their jeering of the away national anthem prior to the match.

Fifa also took exemption to the flying of a flag during the match which carried with it a “message” that also breached guidelines.

They explained Scotland’s fine in their sanctions list as: "Order and security at matches (disturbance during national anthems, use of objects - flag - to transmit a message that is not appropriate for a sports event).”

