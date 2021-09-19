Scottish Cup second round draw: Intriguing ties for Stranraer, Clydebank, Auchinleck Talbot and Tranent

The Scottish Cup second round draw has been made. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The first round featured 102 clubs with the Highland and Lowland League clubs joining those from the preliminary rounds.

There are still two fixtures outstanding, while five ties have gone to replays.

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson conducted the draw and, in the west, Stranraer against Darvel will pique interest, while Auchinleck Talbot travel to Preston Athletic having seen off Irvine Meadows.

Tranent Juniors, who defeated Penicuik Athletic in one of the first rounds most intriguing ties, will face Broomhill. East Lothian rivals Haddington Athletic defeated the team formerly known as BSC Glasgow last season.

Another ties of interest sees Brora Rangers host Albion Rovers, while Elgin City have to travel to Clydebank who are riding high in the West of Scotland Premier Division.

Scottish Cup draw in full:

Annan Athletic v Jeanfield Swifts

Banks O’ Dee v Nairn County

Berwick Rangers or Gretna 2008 v Stirling Albion

Brechin City v Deveronvale or Haddington Athletic

Broomhill v Tranent Juniors

Brora Rangers v Albion Rovers

Clydebank v Elgin City

Cowdenbeath v Civil Service Strollers

Dunbar United v Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale or Edinburgh University

East Kilbride v University of Stirling

East Stirlingshire v Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic

Edinburgh City v Wick Academy or Bo’ness United

Formartine United or Cumnock Juniors v Forfar Athletic

Kelty Hearts v Cumbernauld Colts or Buckie Thistle

Newtongrange Star or Dalbeattie Star v Rothes

Preston Athletic v Auchinleck Talbot

Sauchie Juniors v Dunipace

St. Cuthberts Wanderers v Gala Fairydean Rovers

Stenhousemuir v Huntly

Stranraer v Darvel