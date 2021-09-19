Scottish Cup second round draw: Intriguing ties for Stranraer, Clydebank, Auchinleck Talbot and Tranent

The first round featured 102 clubs with the Highland and Lowland League clubs joining those from the preliminary rounds.
There are still two fixtures outstanding, while five ties have gone to replays.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson conducted the draw and, in the west, Stranraer against Darvel will pique interest, while Auchinleck Talbot travel to Preston Athletic having seen off Irvine Meadows.
Tranent Juniors, who defeated Penicuik Athletic in one of the first rounds most intriguing ties, will face Broomhill. East Lothian rivals Haddington Athletic defeated the team formerly known as BSC Glasgow last season.
Another ties of interest sees Brora Rangers host Albion Rovers, while Elgin City have to travel to Clydebank who are riding high in the West of Scotland Premier Division.
Scottish Cup draw in full:
Annan Athletic v Jeanfield Swifts
Banks O’ Dee v Nairn County
Berwick Rangers or Gretna 2008 v Stirling Albion
Brechin City v Deveronvale or Haddington Athletic
Broomhill v Tranent Juniors
Brora Rangers v Albion Rovers
Clydebank v Elgin City
Cowdenbeath v Civil Service Strollers
Dunbar United v Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale or Edinburgh University
East Kilbride v University of Stirling
East Stirlingshire v Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic
Edinburgh City v Wick Academy or Bo’ness United
Formartine United or Cumnock Juniors v Forfar Athletic
Kelty Hearts v Cumbernauld Colts or Buckie Thistle
Newtongrange Star or Dalbeattie Star v Rothes
Preston Athletic v Auchinleck Talbot
Sauchie Juniors v Dunipace
St. Cuthberts Wanderers v Gala Fairydean Rovers
Stenhousemuir v Huntly
Stranraer v Darvel