Scottish Cup first round: Draw made by Gregor Townsend as lower-league clubs learn fate

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The ties, which are to be played on the weekend of September 18, are as follows: Banks O’Dee v Turriff United, Berwick Rangers v Gretna 2008, Blackburn United v Rothes, Brechin City v Vale of Leithen, Broomhill v Glasgow University, Caledonian Braves v University of Stirling, Clachnacuddin v Dunipace, Clydebank v Burntisland Shipyard or Dalkeith Thistle, Coldstream v East Kilbride, Cumbernauld Colts v Buckie Thistle, Deveronvale v Haddington Athletic, Dunbar United v Camelon, East Stirlingshire v Fort William, Formartine United v Cumnock, Forres Mechanics v Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic, Fraserburgh v Sauchie Juniors, Golspie Sutherland v Civil Service Strollers, Huntly v Hill of Beath Hawthorn, Inverurie Loco Works v Jeanfield Swifts, Irvine Meadow XI v Auchinleck Talbot, Keith v Darvel, Lossiemouth v Preston Athletic, Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale v Edinburgh University, Nairn County v Strathspey Thistle, Newtongrange Star v Dalbeattie Star, Penicuik Athletic v Tranent Juniors, Spartans v Gala Fairydean Rovers, Tynecastle v Brora Rangers, Wick Academy v Bo’ness United, Wigtown & Bladnoch v St Cuthbert Wanderers