Scottish Cup first round: Draw made by Gregor Townsend as lower-league clubs learn fate

The draw has been made for the first round of the Scottish Cup.

By Mark Atkinson
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 6:31 pm
Updated Sunday, 29th August 2021, 6:33 pm
The first round of the Scottish Cup takes place on September 18.

Scotland rugby manager Gregor Townsend pulled it out the teams at Hampden Park.

The ties, which are to be played on the weekend of September 18, are as follows: Banks O’Dee v Turriff United, Berwick Rangers v Gretna 2008, Blackburn United v Rothes, Brechin City v Vale of Leithen, Broomhill v Glasgow University, Caledonian Braves v University of Stirling, Clachnacuddin v Dunipace, Clydebank v Burntisland Shipyard or Dalkeith Thistle, Coldstream v East Kilbride, Cumbernauld Colts v Buckie Thistle, Deveronvale v Haddington Athletic, Dunbar United v Camelon, East Stirlingshire v Fort William, Formartine United v Cumnock, Forres Mechanics v Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic, Fraserburgh v Sauchie Juniors, Golspie Sutherland v Civil Service Strollers, Huntly v Hill of Beath Hawthorn, Inverurie Loco Works v Jeanfield Swifts, Irvine Meadow XI v Auchinleck Talbot, Keith v Darvel, Lossiemouth v Preston Athletic, Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale v Edinburgh University, Nairn County v Strathspey Thistle, Newtongrange Star v Dalbeattie Star, Penicuik Athletic v Tranent Juniors, Spartans v Gala Fairydean Rovers, Tynecastle v Brora Rangers, Wick Academy v Bo’ness United, Wigtown & Bladnoch v St Cuthbert Wanderers