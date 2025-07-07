Scott McTominay's £27.5m transfer blasted by ex-Man Utd coach as Scotland star lands new teammate

The Scotland midfielder has been a revelation at Napoli after being allowed to leave Manchester United last summer.

Manchester United’s decision to let Scotland international Scott McTominay join Napoli last summer has been deemed as “one of the biggest mistakes in football” by one of his former Old Trafford coaches.

The 28-year-old Scottish superstar ended his 22-year association with the Red Devils on deadline day last summer, joining the Italian giants in a deal worth around £27.5million alongside fellow Scotland international Billy Gilmour, who joined from Brighton on the same day.

A revelation in his debut campaign at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, he bagged 12 league goals as Antonio Conte’s side won the title, with the midfielder breaking Denis Law’s 63-year record for the most goals scored by a Scotsman in a single Serie A season in the process.

However, former Manchester United first team coach Benni McCarthy, who worked with McTominay during the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons under ex-boss Erik ten Hag, believes the decision will now be looked back on as one of the most ill-advised transfers in the club’s recent history, claiming it should have never been allowed to happen.

“There are different reasons why you sell homegrown players sometimes,” McCarthy told betonlinepromocodes.com. “When they go, the profit lets you sign more players. Having said that, it was one of the biggest mistakes in football to let him leave. He was born to play for United. Maybe he wasn’t the most technical, but he had fight, and I think it’s what they will get back with Matheus Cunha.

Scott McTominay won the title in his debut season at Napoli. | Getty Images

“Scotty was a player that you look for in a dressing room to get you where you want to be. To let him go for what was a small transfer fee was a big shame. I think everyone at the club regrets that decision. For me, with my experience, I know what you need to deliver at a special club. People can say what they like but we tried to bring in great players that would fit. I know the manager always takes the blame, but sometimes the club needs to look at itself.”

