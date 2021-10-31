Scott McTominay 'man of the match by a mile' as Scotland star shines in Manchester United’s win at Tottenham

Scotland's Scott McTominay was singled out for praise after Man Utd's win at Tottenham. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The 24-year-old Scotland international put in a commanding performance in the middle of the park as United posted the perfect response to last week's humiliation at home to Liverpool.

McTominay spent time out of the team earlier in the season with a groin issue but looked back to his best against Spurs, which is a welcome boost for Steve Clarke ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Denmark.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Man of the match for me, by a mile," Solskjaer said of his performance. "That's the Scott we've seen a few times before. He's had his injury, operation this season but I thought he was absolutely brilliant, won his tackles, drove forward, kept the ball simple, switched play, headed away set-plays. Absolute top."

It was an easy victory for United in north London as goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford eased the pressure on Solskjaer.

Spurs could have moved into the top four with a win, but five wins and five losses from their opening 10 games show they lack the consistency to be real contenders for Champions League qualifications.

"It's frustrating, disappointed," manager Nuno Espírito Santo said. "The expectation for this game was good. We wanted to perform well to try and do better.

"You can have the right message, the right idea and things don't go [to plan]. It's not because of the message or understanding of the message.

"It's the game of football. We started well, we had the ball and didn't hurt too much.”