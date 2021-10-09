Scotland fans are hoping for more scenes like this soon. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

It may have ended in the familiar group stage heartache, but Scotland men’s national team competing at a major international tournament for the first time since France 1998 was fun while it lasted.

David Marshall’s penalty save from Aleksandar Mitrovic’s penalty to clinch Scotland’s place at Euro 2020 is sure to be replayed by thousands of Scots for years to come, with the save ensuring the nation were able to witness their side at the European Championships for the first time in a generation.

However, many fans are hoping qualification for a major tournament can be like buses and the team will be able to take part in the Qatar World Cup in December 2022.

Billy Gilmour is expected to play a huge role in the coming years for Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group).

Where are Scotland currently placed in their World Cup qualifying group?

The squad were drawn against Denmark, Austria, Israel, Faroe Islands and Moldova in Group F.

For Steve Clarke and his team, there’s now real hope that the Scotland national team can quality for their second major tournament in a row after defeating Moldova, Austria and Israel to go four points clear of third place in group.

Sitting in first position European Championship semi finalists Denmark top the group with seven wins from seven games, familiar foes Israel occupy third place with Austria level on points in fourth.

When do Scotland play next? What are the full list of Scotland’s World Cup qualifying fixtures?

Scotland's next fixture is away to Håkan Ericson’s Faroe Islands, where they’ll be overwhelming to grab their fourth win in a row.

The side’s World Cup qualifying fixtures are as follows:

Faroe Islands v Scotland - Tuesday 12 October 2021 - 7.45pm

Moldova v Scotland - Friday 12 November 2021 - 7.45pm

Scotland v Denmark - Monday 15 November 2021 - 7.45pm

